Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 4

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 4 2020, through Thursday, September 10, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.4
Stephen Watkins Riff, of Blackwell. Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Christopher Dale Greene, of Skiatook. Larceny from a house. Forgery II/Forgery III. Possession of stolen property. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Garren David Sneed, of Tuttle. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security.
9.5
Mark Leon Kellogg, of Skiatook. Obstructing the driver’s view. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Driving without headlights.
Samantha Paige Rogers, of Sand Springs. Speeding. Attempting to elude officers. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Christopher Lee Montgomery, of Winfield, KS. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia.
Eric Michael Davis, of Hayes, KS. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia.
Amber Nichole West, of Winfield, KS. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda Louise Sack. Obstructing an officer. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
9.6
Wesley Albert Funk Jr., of Sand Springs. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace. Possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory Paul Cate, of Sperry. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
9.7
Randall Lee Dahl, of Grove. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Carrying firearms while under the influence.
Doris J. Howe, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to keep right. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Jerry Burris, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Transporting an opened container of beer. Interference with a traffic control device. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Possession of a controlled substance.
Shanea Lynn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Child neglect. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
Shannon Gyn Woodring, of Barnsdall. Child neglect. Resisting an executive officer.
9.8
Anthony Craig Montgomery, of Pauls Valley. Public intoxication.
Luis Armando Padilla, of Tulsa. Hold for Pawnee County.
Christopher Kenneth Varao, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
9.9
Cynthia Dawn Wilson, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jodi Lynn David, of Coweta. Endeavors or conspires to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled dangerous substances.
Richard Michael Sellars, of Tulsa. Embezzlement of property.
Byron Cornelius Crenshaw, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license.
Donna Hardy McGonigal, of Tulsa. Stalking.
Cynthia June Surls, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
9.10
Jurnee Tegan Douglas, of Tulsa. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Burglary second degree. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Brittany Marie Steel, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Trafficking in illegal drugs.
Richard Eugene Strate, of Hominy. Endeavors or conspires to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled dangerous substances. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Lukas Edger Seaton, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery. Protective order violation.
