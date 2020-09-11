Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 4

Eric Michael Davis, of Hayes, KS. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia.

Amber Nichole West, of Winfield, KS. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia.

Amanda Louise Sack. Obstructing an officer. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

9.6

Wesley Albert Funk Jr., of Sand Springs. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace. Possession of a controlled substance.

Gregory Paul Cate, of Sperry. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.

9.7

Randall Lee Dahl, of Grove. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Carrying firearms while under the influence.

Doris J. Howe, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to keep right. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.