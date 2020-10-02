Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 25 - October 1

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 25, 2020, through Thursday, October 1, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.25
Desmon Elijah Kuehn, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
Wesley Lance Matthews, of Ponca City. Protective order violation.
Amanda Mary Bersin, of Skiatook. Hold for Tulsa County.
Kerman Dewayne Gregory, of Prue. Hold for Creek County. Obstructing an officer. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Failure to keep right. Operating a motor vehicle with the license plate covered.
Jimmie Sandusky II, of Muskogee. Fugitive from justice. Failure to keep right. Speeding.
Albert Edward Clark, of Shidler. Hold for Cherokee County. Fugitive from justice.
9.26
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
Mark Whitham. Public intoxication.
9.27
Kyler Jon Dewayne Forbeck, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer.
Devin Hayes Stout, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer.
Justin James Young, of Cleveland. Conspiracy. Grand larceny.
Ryan Tyler Scott Caudill, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
9.28
Ernie Earl Jackson, of Barnsdall. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Unlawful waste management,
Willliam Franklin Jones, of Collinsville. Forcible sodomy. Possession of a firearm with altered ID during the commission of a felony. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Xena Estelle Kiwani Hedges, of Bartlesville. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Rodney Wade Owens, of Owasso. Possession of stolen property.
James A. Simons, of Sand Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Endis Abraham Zelaya, of Tulsa. Failure to maintain security. No valid driver’s license. Failure to stop at a stop sign.
Alejandro Deniz-Valencia. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Speeding. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
9.29
Christian Star Riddle, of Hominy. Cruelty to animals. Burglary second degree.
Benjamin Kidder, of Hominy. Harboring criminals or fugitives.
Ernie Earl Jackson, of Barnsdall. Attempts to elude officers. Reckless driving. Unlawful waste management. Violation of the Clean Air Act.
Matthew Vernon Schnorrenberg, of Skiatook. Forgery II, Forgery III.
Steven Dale Tarwater, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Joshua Loren Bryant, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license.
9.30
Robert Lee Brandt. False personation or impersonating another in suit or prosecution.
Anthony Darrell Sparks, of Hominy. Hold for Pawnee County.
Laura Joan Jones, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jacob Lee Feathers, of Ponca City. Driving without a license.
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawhuska. Hold for drug court. Motion to terminate defendant from drug court.
Deante Lewan Williams, of Bartlesville. First degree murder.
Trevon Shamar Lewis, of Bartlesville. First degree murder.
10.1
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Trespassing after being forbidden. Domestic assault and battery.
Matthew Shane Gillman, of Atoka. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school or park or in the presence of a child under 12. Possession of paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.
Curtis Allen Lockridge, of Hominy. Aggravated assault and battery. Grand larceny. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security.
Eric Craig Bartley, of Bartlesville. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine.
Blaire Nicole Ford, of Bartlesville. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Carrying a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Public intoxication. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Burglary second degree. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
