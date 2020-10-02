Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 25 - October 1

10.1

Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Trespassing after being forbidden. Domestic assault and battery.

Matthew Shane Gillman, of Atoka. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school or park or in the presence of a child under 12. Possession of paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.

Curtis Allen Lockridge, of Hominy. Aggravated assault and battery. Grand larceny. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security.

Eric Craig Bartley, of Bartlesville. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine.

Blaire Nicole Ford, of Bartlesville. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Carrying a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Public intoxication. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Burglary second degree. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

