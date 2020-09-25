Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 18-24

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 18, 2020, through Thursday, September 24, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.18
Kera Lynn Moore, of Collinsville. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Child endangerment.
Mary Amanda Robinson, of Dewey. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Child endangerment. Hold for Rogers County.
Terry Lamont Sparks AKA Robertson, of Hominy. Distributing a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school or park. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
9.19
Christopher David Confer, of Tonkawa. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
Amanda McDonald, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Ashley T. Doghill. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jimmy Lee Roth. Petit larceny. False personation or impersonating another in a suit or prosecution.
Assault and battery on a police officer. Public intoxication.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Entering a structure with the intent to commit a crime. Protective order violation. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain security. Transporting an open container of beer.
9.20
Shana Noel Springwater, of Tahlequah. Intoxication. Disorderly conduct.
9.22
LaDawn Nicole Gilbert, of Cleveland. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
Marquay Deshon Goff, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Baryn McGuire, of Terlton. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Burglary second degree.
Britney Dianne Burr, of Tulsa. Controlling a credit or debit card as security for a debt. Possession of stolen property.
Wolfgang Troy Whitaker, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
David Ray Bowman, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property.
Cassandra Fesler, of Fairfax. Child abuse by injury.
Doyle Clint Honeycutt, of Hartshorne. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license. Operating a motorcycle without a license. Defective vehicle. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Operating a prohibited vehicle on a street or highway. Possession of paraphernalia.
9.23
Jessica Marie Nading, of Pineville, MO. Hold for Washington County.
Jimmy Lee Beardon, of Skiatook. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a controlled substance. Resisting an executive officer.
Susan Leann Edlred, of Duncan. Hold for Garvin County.
9.24
Timothy Michael Wayne Gee, of Tulsa. Tulsa County.
Charles Antoine Bruton, of Pawnee. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. False reporting of a crime.
