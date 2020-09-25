Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 18-24

Assault and battery on a police officer. Public intoxication.

Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Entering a structure with the intent to commit a crime. Protective order violation. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain security. Transporting an open container of beer.

9.20

Shana Noel Springwater, of Tahlequah. Intoxication. Disorderly conduct.

9.22

LaDawn Nicole Gilbert, of Cleveland. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.

Marquay Deshon Goff, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.

Baryn McGuire, of Terlton. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Burglary second degree.

Britney Dianne Burr, of Tulsa. Controlling a credit or debit card as security for a debt. Possession of stolen property.

Wolfgang Troy Whitaker, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.