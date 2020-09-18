Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 11-17

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 11, 2020, through Thursday, September 17, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

9.11

Franchelle Buggs, of Tulsa. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.

Jared Matthew Stuart, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.

Michelle Jean Bearden, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.

Randy Lawrence Moody, of Shawnee. Conspiracy.

Roy Earnest Ogden, Jr., of Nowata. Obstructing an officer. Grand larceny. Burglary second degree.

Ptricia Jalynn Gill, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.

9.12

Gregory Dale Schreiner, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.

9.13