Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings September 11-17

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 11, 2020, through Thursday, September 17, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.11
Franchelle Buggs, of Tulsa. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Jared Matthew Stuart, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Michelle Jean Bearden, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.
Randy Lawrence Moody, of Shawnee. Conspiracy.
Roy Earnest Ogden, Jr., of Nowata. Obstructing an officer. Grand larceny. Burglary second degree.
Ptricia Jalynn Gill, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
9.12
Gregory Dale Schreiner, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
9.13
Julia Desiree Tallchief, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of paraphernalia. Transporting an open container of liquor. Unsafe lane use.
Kyle Garydon Allen, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Jennifer Lynn Swain/Derkits, of Shidler. Conspiracy.
Magen Nichole Hayes, of Sperry. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace. Failure to maintain security. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to keep right. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Attempting to elude officers. Reckless driving. Assault and battery on a police officer. Speeding. Littering on a highway with destructive material. Domestic assault and battery. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Endangering others while eluding a police officer. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Contempt of court.
Nicholas Barrett Elder, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
9.14
James Garcia Lowe, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Richard James Daugherty, of Sand Springs. Protective order violation.
Wayne Martin James, of Skiatook. Hold for drug court.
9.15
Kenneth Charles Sanders, of Ponca City. Assault and battery.
Teri Jo House, of Bartlesville. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. DUI: third or subsequent felony offense. Improper passing – no passing zone. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of liquor.
Terry Jerrod Harring, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Bambi Dawn Ashley, of Sapulpa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Larry Don Dunn, of Sand Springs. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Sonya Lynette Waller, of Tulsa. Child abuse by injury.
Virgin Shane Cline, of Cleveland. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Christy Sue Ann James, of Dewey. Burglary second degree.
Kevin Lawrence Dawson, of Fairfax. Protective order violation.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
9.16
Aaron Ashton Keith Holt, of McCord. No valid driver’s license.
Forrest James Maroutsos, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree.
Kathryn Marie Minton, of Sperry. Tampering with utilities.
Colby Howard McGinnis, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Removing the license plate from a vehicle. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license.
Dianne Carol McCarty, of Barnsdall. Calling 911 with a false alarm. Resisting an executive officer.
9.17
Serena Camoline Standley, of Tulsa. Child neglect. Possession of a controlled substance. Selling or delivering paraphernalia. Causing, aiding or encouraging a minor to commit a drug related crime.
Tyera Lynn Martin, of Westville. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Amanda Michelle Angel, of Pawhuska. Enabling child neglect.
Robert Lee Wise, of Pawhuska. Conspiracy. Larceny from a house. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Smokey Don Pipes, of Pawhuska. Enabling child neglect.
Eddie Jack Miles, of Pawhuska. Tribal charges only.
Jason Andrew Regal, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Rusty Lee Burkhalter, of Oologah. Burglary second degree. Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Follow me on Twitter
@SkiatookJournal
E-mail lindsey.renuard @skiatookjournal.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!