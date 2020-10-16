Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings October 9-14

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 9, 2020, through Thursday, October 14, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

10.9

Christopher Lee Spear, of Tulsa. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Public intoxication.

Vernon Gilbert Maner, of Fairfax. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Failure to register as a sex offender.

10.10

Harmony Summer Hughes, of Pawhuska. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Obstructing an officer. Attempting to elude officers. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.

10.11

Devonne Shawn Perry. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer.

Lance Ray Mann, of Tulsa. Receiving, possessing or concealing a stolen vehicle.