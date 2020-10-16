Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings October 9-14

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 9, 2020, through Thursday, October 14, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.9
Christopher Lee Spear, of Tulsa. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Public intoxication.
Vernon Gilbert Maner, of Fairfax. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Failure to register as a sex offender.
10.10
Harmony Summer Hughes, of Pawhuska. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Obstructing an officer. Attempting to elude officers. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
10.11
Devonne Shawn Perry. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer.
Lance Ray Mann, of Tulsa. Receiving, possessing or concealing a stolen vehicle.
Corey Edmund Delk, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Transporting an open container of liquor. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
10.12
Luke Anthony Sanchez, of Hominy. Burglary second degree. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Aggravated assault and battery. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Public intoxication.
Scott Thomas Allen Wood, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication.
Alexandria Nan Wilson, of Pawhuska. Hold for Osage Nation. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. No valid driver’s license.
Leslie Allen Bruner, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Throwing litter from a vehicle.
Doris J. Howe, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Failure to keep right. Resisting an executive officer.
10.13
Patricia Kendall, of Tulsa. Felony value false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Richard Wren Bradford, of Warren, TX. Fugitive from justice.
Luke Ray Buck Waldo, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Ronald Glenn Harrison Jr. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Calling 911 with a false alarm.
10.14
Joshua Ray Parks, of Wynona. Hold for Washington County. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Lamond Friday, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Demarco Lamont McMann, of Tulsa. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Burglary first degree.
Floyd Edward Webb, of Skedee. Possession of stolen property. Forgery II/Forgery III.
Mary Stricklin, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
Chester Andrew Radcliff. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Assault. Possession of a controlled substance. Protective order violation. Domestic assault and battery. Tampering with utilities. Possession of paraphernalia. Disturbing the peace.
Scotty Ray Gilkey, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Hold for Rogers County.
