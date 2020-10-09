Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings October 2-8

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 2, 2020, through Thursday, October 8, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.2
Dorsey William Tiger, of Oklahoma City. Failure to keep right. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bambi Sue Green, of Owasso. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
10.3
Ahren Mark York, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine.
Richard Dewayne Copeland. Burglary second degree. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
10.4
Dalton Ray Jordan, of Pryor. Possession of stolen property. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Jessmine Nicole Stansell, of Pryor. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Cornelius Emmanuel LeClair, of Ponca City. Failure to signal on turning. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of stolen property.
Francis Fred Summy, of Seminole. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication. Fugitive from justice. Assault and battery on a police officer.
Tyler Wade Pappan, of Ponca City. Public intoxication. Transporting an open container of beer.
Matthew David Spears, of Ponca City. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Endangering others while eluding a police officer. Reckless driving. Operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe condition. Failure to maintain security.
10.5
Melanie LaDawn Dodd, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
Jana Lynn Shaffer, of Cushing. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Randy Scott Wills, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Franchelle Buggs, of Tulsa. Prison placing body fluid on a government employee
Patrick Wayne Thomas, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
Noah Ray Ellis, of Pawhuska. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Lisa Marie Murray, of Sapulpa. Felony value false pretense/bogus check/con game. Conspiracy.
10.6
Travis Deatherage, of Shawnee. Possession of stolen property.
Aaron Carter Hinojosa, of Sapulpa. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of other forged instrument. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shawn Jessy Green, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance. No valid driver’s license. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Eluding a police officer. Transporting an open container of beer.
Robert James Beam, of Miami. Distribution of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession with intent. Misdemeanor value false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Roy Earnest Ogden Jr., of Nowata. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jessica Dawn Crawford, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Rose Marie Bodie, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia. Trespassing after being forbidden.
10.7
Shan Laion Robinson, of Skiatook. Misdemeanor value false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Samuel Christopher Kidder, of Oklahoma City. Possession of paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Failure to wear a seat belt. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Jonathan Michael Mead, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Dale Wayne Hargrave, of Collinsville. Driving without a license. Unsafe lane use. DUI: second felony offense. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
10.8
Justin Edward Redleaf, of Hominy. Hold for Tulsa County.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Possession of a controlled substance. Obstructing an officer. Child neglect. Eluding a police officer.
Steven Dale Tarwater, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
