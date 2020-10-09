Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings October 2-8

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 2, 2020, through Thursday, October 8, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

10.2

Dorsey William Tiger, of Oklahoma City. Failure to keep right. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bambi Sue Green, of Owasso. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.

10.3

Ahren Mark York, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine.

Richard Dewayne Copeland. Burglary second degree. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

10.4

Dalton Ray Jordan, of Pryor. Possession of stolen property. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.