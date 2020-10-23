Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings October 15-23

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 15, 2020, through Thursday, October 23, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.15
Wesley Ryan Marlow, of Muskogee. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security.
10.16
Ashley Renae Spencer, of Osage. Domestic assault and battery.
Jesse Wayne Caughron, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Jason Wayne Allen, of Okmulgee. Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act – felony.
Malcolm Lovelle Hardridge, of Tulsa. Obstructing an officer. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Protective order violation. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license.
Whitney Michelle Brown, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.
Gerald Glenn Myers, of Hominy. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
10.17
Michelle Kennedy, of Cleveland. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to report address change to DPS. DUI: driver under 21, alcohol. Speeding. Failure to keep right. Transporting an open container of beer.
Shane Edward Duke, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to keep right.
Destenee Diane Wilson, of Fairfax. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine. Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Kaisha Dawn Jones, of Tulsa. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine. Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Curtis Wayne Williams, of Fairfax. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Harboring criminals or fugitives. Obstructing an officer. Speeding.
Dayton Hamilton, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Unsafe lane use. Defective vehicle.
10.18
Melissa Dawn Bridges, of West Plains, MO. Protective order violation.
10.19
Benjamin Everett Jackson, of Bartlesville. No valid driver’s license. Failure to carry security verification. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Christina Ellen Auten, of Skiatook. Larceny from a house. Transfers a firearm to any felon, intoxicated or disturbed person. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Roger Allen Jones. Lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child.
Walter Ray Lewis, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Robert Poorboy, of Tulsa. Trespassing after being forbidden. Burglary second degree. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace.
Ethan R. Reeder, of Cleveland. Defective vehicle. Failure to stop at a stop sign. DUI: second offense in 10 years.
10.20
Joshua Lee Greer, of Jennings. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Caleb Bigbee Arbuckle, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Distributing a synthetic controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
10.21
Amber Lynn Haddon, of Tulsa. Child endangerment. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Aline Peggy Shuckahosee-Roedl, of Bethany. Uttering forged instruments.
Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. 1-2 week sanctions.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Sanctioned to 1 night OCJ for failed UA.
David Allen Kinney, of Enid. Domestic assault and battery.
10.22
Adam Donovan Smith. Driving without a license. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Defective vehicle.
Amanda Cheatwood, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Brandon Michael Rine, of Tulsa. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of contraband by an inmate. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol any other intoxicating substance.
Michael Boyd Woods, of Fairfax. Assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Brandon Lee York, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery. Disrupting, preventing, interrupting an emergency telephone call. Failure to appear and/or pay child support.
Brandy Jo Harris, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Jesse Wayne Caughron, of Skiatook. Stalking. Protective order violation.
10.23
Phillip Andrew Madaffari, of Tulsa. Destroying evidence. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Manufacturing a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful use of a police radio. Tampering with security equipment. Possession of paraphernalia.
