Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings October 15-23

10.17

Michelle Kennedy, of Cleveland. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to report address change to DPS. DUI: driver under 21, alcohol. Speeding. Failure to keep right. Transporting an open container of beer.

Shane Edward Duke, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to keep right.

Destenee Diane Wilson, of Fairfax. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine. Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Kaisha Dawn Jones, of Tulsa. Accessory to a felony punishable by imprisonment and fine. Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Curtis Wayne Williams, of Fairfax. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Harboring criminals or fugitives. Obstructing an officer. Speeding.

Dayton Hamilton, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Unsafe lane use. Defective vehicle.

10.18

Melissa Dawn Bridges, of West Plains, MO. Protective order violation.

10.19