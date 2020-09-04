Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings August 28 - September 3

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 28, 2020, through Thursday, September 3, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.28
Nathaniel Dean Hunt, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. Improper muffler. Endangering others while eluding a police. Domestic assault and battery. Stalking. Protective order violation.
Lance Lee Woolman, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Dee Ann Morton, of Elmore. Conspiracy.
Von Edwin Deatherage, of Pawhuska. Lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child.
Jeremy Alexander Lochan, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle.
Caleb Andrew Kastrup, of Tulsa. Uttering forged instruments.
8.29
Joseph Mathew Hough, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer.
Daryl Lamont Tolon. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Domestic assault and battery. Protective order violation. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Transporting an open container of beer. Failure to maintain security.
8.30
Timothy Ray Kauffman, of Barnsdall. Selling or furnishing alcohol to a person under 21.
Cody Allen Wilkerson, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Curtis Wright Riley, of Skiatook. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Driving without a license. Improper passing – no passing zone. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain security. Misc. required vehicle equipment. Speeding. Unsafe lane use.
8.31
Blake T. Bales, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jay Austin Wills, of Forney, TX. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Charles David Jones, of Skiatook. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jessica Sandra Ney, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a controlled substance. Speeding.
David Lee Starks, of Avant. Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act. Providing false or misleading sex offender registration information.
Nathan Lee Owens, of Wynona. Obstructing an officer. Possession of stolen property. Larceny from a house.
Michael Shane Behrens, of Collinsville. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license. Failure to keep right. Bail jumping.
Thomas Davison, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery.
Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Unsafe lane use.
9.1
Todd Jeffrey Miller, of Sapulpa. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of stolen property.
Kristal Gail Kelley, of Sand Springs. Washington County warrant. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of stolen property.
Richard Barnes, of Skiatook. Hold for Moffat County Colorado.
Brittany Marie Steel, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Trafficking in illegal drugs.
9.2
Robert Ray Horsley. Public intoxication. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Johnny Frank Walton, of Hominy. Burglary second degree. Petit larceny.
Jesse Irvin Diaz, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia.
Cherokee Lee Miller, of Sperry. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Domestic assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Protective order violation.
Trenton Lee Inks, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Richard Lee Roubideaux Jr., of Tonkawa. Public intoxication.
9.3
Latonya Lynne West, of Pawhuska. Misdemeanor value false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Kishan Harkisonbhai Panchal, of Broken Arrow. Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
