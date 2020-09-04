Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings August 28 - September 3

8.30

Timothy Ray Kauffman, of Barnsdall. Selling or furnishing alcohol to a person under 21.

Cody Allen Wilkerson, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.

Curtis Wright Riley, of Skiatook. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Driving without a license. Improper passing – no passing zone. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain security. Misc. required vehicle equipment. Speeding. Unsafe lane use.

8.31

Blake T. Bales, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.

Jay Austin Wills, of Forney, TX. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.

Charles David Jones, of Skiatook. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jessica Sandra Ney, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a controlled substance. Speeding.

David Lee Starks, of Avant. Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act. Providing false or misleading sex offender registration information.

Nathan Lee Owens, of Wynona. Obstructing an officer. Possession of stolen property. Larceny from a house.