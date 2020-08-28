Osage County Sheriff's Office bookings August 21-27

Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 21, 2020, through Thursday, August 27, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.21
Angel Jovanny Resendiz, of Skiatook. Hold for Osage Nation Tribal Police.
Tina Marie Welsh, of Nowata. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Driving without a license. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Possession of paraphernalia. Hold for Washington County.
Samantha Lee Tapp, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Jason J. Cole, of Sand Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
David Joseph Auten of Hominy. Hold for Phillips trial.
David Keith Delancy, of Skiatook. Stalking.
Gregory Waits. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of paraphernalia. Burglary second degree.
Sarah Mathews, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a synthetic controlled substance.
Nathan Daniel Catlett, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle. Misdemeanor value false pretense/bogus check/con game. Altered, fictitious or counterfeit security verification. Domestic assault and battery.
James Harlan Atkins, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a synthetic controlled substance. Failure to signal on turning.
Cheyela Cree Ward. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
James Michael Siemering, of Barnsdall. Driving without a license. Resisting an executive officer. Eluding a police officer.
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Osage. Hold for Pawhuska PD.
Jacob Daniel Maker, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
8.22
Charles Leo Reese, of Pawhuska. Failure to maintain security. Failure to signal on turning. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Domestic assault and battery.
Thomas Davison. Public intoxication.
Seth Christian Killgore, of Owasso. Hold for Ottawa County.
Shanea Lynn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
Daland Robert Brannon. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Public intoxication. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Burglary second degree.
8.23
Eduardo Sanchez, of Pleasanton, CA. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery.
Aaron Fitzgerald Williams, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxication substance. Driving without a license.
Gary Wayne Bales, of Avant. Cruelty to animals. Leaving a carcass in any well, spring or pond.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Leaving a carcass in any well, spring or pond. Cruelty to animals. Outraging public decency.
Grady Alefial Moetala, of Owasso. Excessive window tinting on a motor vehicle. Driving without a license. False impersonation.
Oshie K. Lane, of Hominy. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Morgan Dawnell Turley, of Jenks. Grand larceny. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
8.24
Luis Ricardo Cuadros, of Tulsa. First degree murder. Shooting with intent to kill. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shauna Gagne, of Wichita, KS. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of liquor. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
8.25
Michael Wade McKee. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Failure to maintain security. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar.
Levi Truman Choteau, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to stop at a stop sign. No valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain security.
Devin Lee Golay, of Bixby. Improper tail lamps. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license.
Heather Lee Ann Newbolt, of Skiatook. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving without a license.
8.26
Samuel Drake Armentor, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
Jasmine Day Tovah Meyers, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.
Reginald Lee Turner, of Tulsa. Larceny of lost property.
Marquay Damont Joseph, of Tulsa. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license.
8.27
Walter Jones Allen, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Wayne Bigler, of Oologah. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Shawn Edward Blue, of Tulsa. Failure to pay child support. Possession of stolen property.
Chris Kyle Ragsdale, of Tulsa. Embezzlement of property. False declaration of ownership in a pawn shop over $1,000. Engaging in a pattern on criminal offenses.
Glen Lee Hancock, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Zachary James Starks, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Forgery II/Forgery III. Possession of stolen property.
Richard Matthew Poulis, of Higden, AR. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
