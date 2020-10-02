Osage County sees steep rise in COVID-19 cases

Osage County saw a steep rise in cases and now has 1,118 confirmed cases, up from 736 last week, 13 deaths and 778 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 17,632, up from 16,683 last week, 167 deaths and 15,858 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 89,599 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 82,520. There have been 1,044 deaths up from 993 last week, and 75,753 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 623 people hospitalized.

The United States top a new milestone with 7,277,759 and 207,789 deaths, up from 197,633 deaths last week.

This week, six counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and nine new counties moved to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

Due to improvements in testing availability and reporting of lab results, OSDH will now calculate the alert system by date the result was reported (rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done). This improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data.