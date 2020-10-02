Osage County sees steep rise in COVID-19 cases

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 13 in Skiatook with 27 active cases. Sperry added 6 new cases and has 13 active cases. Osage County added 382 cases in the past week. There are 12,762 active cases in the state and 4,207,320 in the country as of October 2, 2020.
Oklahoma is 3rd in the nation COVID positivity and 5th in new cases according to the latest Coronaviruus Task Force report. The reports puts Oklahoma in the red zone for the 12th straight week.
"Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 5th highest rate in the country," the report reads. "Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 3rd highest rate in the country."
"79% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 48% having high levels of community transmission (red zone)," the report says.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 330 as of October 2, up from 317 a week ago. 303 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 120 cases, up from 114 last week with 107 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 889 confirmed cases, up 826 cases from last week.
Osage County saw a steep rise in cases and now has 1,118 confirmed cases, up from 736 last week, 13 deaths and 778 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 17,632, up from 16,683 last week, 167 deaths and 15,858 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 89,599 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 82,520. There have been 1,044 deaths up from 993 last week, and 75,753 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 623 people hospitalized.
The United States top a new milestone with 7,277,759 and 207,789 deaths, up from 197,633 deaths last week.
This week, six counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and nine new counties moved to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Due to improvements in testing availability and reporting of lab results, OSDH will now calculate the alert system by date the result was reported (rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done). This improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa County. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation and Isolation Recommendations
Don’t send your children to school if they are sick.
If you’re waiting on a test result for your child, particularly if your child is sick or has been exposed to another positive case, you must isolate your child at home until the test result comes back negative. The Tulsa Health Department continues to provide testing by appointment only.
If a parent or other household member has been tested for COVID-19, and is awaiting results, keep your child home from school until the household member receives the results of their test.
If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).
If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.
If you have received a positive result from a lab, do not wait on a contact tracer to call you. You must isolate at home.
Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
