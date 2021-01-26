Osage County Republicans call for resignation of Senators Inhofe and Lankford

At the 2021 Biennial Convention of the Osage County Republican Party, held on January 23, 2021, a resolution was issued that incited much passion among the members.

In an e-mail the Osage County Republican Party stated, "The Osage County Republican Party voted to censure our Oklahoma Senators Inhofe and Lankford and demand their resignations for their failure to support President Trump and the will of their constituents. Both legislators are welcome to attend and address the Osage County Republican Party and defend their actions."

A censure is a formal motion that expresses strong disapproval that is adopted by majority vote. The resolution is a rebuke, but does not move beyond an expression of disproval to a removal from office.

