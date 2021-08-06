Osage County Historical Society Museum presents art by May Todd Aaron

July 13th marked the birthday of the late May Todd Aaron, circa 1879 – 1967, a distinguished Osage County artist. Aaron, the daughter of a doctor who was hired to care for the Osage tribal members, moved to the Osage Indian village – Grayhorse – at the age of 11. As a young adult Aaron attended the Chicago Institute of Art before marrying a physician in 1904, moving to Pawhuska and raising two sons.

Once her sons were raised, Aaron began her art career in earnest, distinguishing herself along the way through exhibits, awards and recognition too numerous to fully recount. At the age of 49, Aaron’s oil painting “Our Alley” depicting what she saw out her alley in Pawhuska was accepted into the Kansas City Arts Institute’s Midwestern Exhibition. Then, in 1930 her work “Watermelon Time” depicting an African American boy was included in the Chicago Art Institute’s annual exhibition. This painting later won “best painting on a southern subject” in 1931 at the Southern States Art League at the Telfair Academy in Savannah, Ga.

Aaron also illustrated the John Joseph Matthews book “Wah’kon-Tah, the Osage and the White Man’s Road” published in 1932.