Osage County Historical Society Museum presents art by May Todd Aaron

July 13th marked the birthday of the late May Todd Aaron, circa 1879 – 1967, a distinguished Osage County artist. Aaron, the daughter of a doctor who was hired to care for the Osage tribal members, moved to the Osage Indian village – Grayhorse – at the age of 11. As a young adult Aaron attended the Chicago Institute of Art before marrying a physician in 1904, moving to Pawhuska and raising two sons.
Once her sons were raised, Aaron began her art career in earnest, distinguishing herself along the way through exhibits, awards and recognition too numerous to fully recount. At the age of 49, Aaron’s oil painting “Our Alley” depicting what she saw out her alley in Pawhuska was accepted into the Kansas City Arts Institute’s Midwestern Exhibition. Then, in 1930 her work “Watermelon Time” depicting an African American boy was included in the Chicago Art Institute’s annual exhibition. This painting later won “best painting on a southern subject” in 1931 at the Southern States Art League at the Telfair Academy in Savannah, Ga.
Aaron also illustrated the John Joseph Matthews book “Wah’kon-Tah, the Osage and the White Man’s Road” published in 1932.
Her husband died in 1950 and Aaron found an opportunity for a fresh start. At the age of 75, she moved to New York where she lived and painted for two years. Then, she moved to Paris continue honing her craft. In 1956 the Galerie d’Art du Faubourg held a retrospective exhibit of Aaron’s paintings. Her work was also featured in Paris at the New York exhibition of the National Association of Women Artists, sponsored by the American Embassy.
After four years in Paris, Aaron relocated to Chicago in 1957 near her alma mater, the Chicago Art Institute. Her work was exhibited each year at the Arts Club of Chicago annual art show from 1957 – 1964. In 1966 Aaron was recognized by the Chicago Art Institute’s Alumni Association for her life’s work and as the oldest member of the group – having been a member for 70 years.
During her 40-year career, Aaron often painted subjects from rural Osage County -- the Osages in regalia during their In’Lonshka dances, the African Americans at church in Pawhuska, who had fled Tulsa after the 1921 Race Riot there, and the beautiful Osage landscape. Later in her career, she painted a number of portraits.
She learned oil painting first and then added watercolor to her repertoire. In North America Aaron’s work was shown at exhibitions at the New York World’s Fair in 1940, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, San Francisco, Wichita, Chicago, Washington, D.C. New Orleans.
The Osage County Historical Society Museum has acquired a substantial collection of her work gathered from the generous donations of private collectors and members of the artist’s family. On your next visit to the Museum, we invite you view our remarkable May Todd Aaron art collection.
Visit the museum at 700 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday noon – 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.