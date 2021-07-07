Osage County Health Department Hosts “Show and Tell” Event

The Osage County Health Department hosted a “Show and Tell” event highlighting their health services available to residents of Osage County and expanded services in development by utilizing their new mobile wellness units.
The Osage County Health Department offers a variety of public health services to protect and promote health to our residents. We work to prevent disease, promote health and protect our communities. Some of these services include: Immunization, Health Education, Family Planning, Infectious Disease, Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Consumer Protection, Preparedness & Response, and many more. These services will be provided by professionals who are licensed or certified in their specific field.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is mobilizing a fleet of wellness units and vans to help provide “gap” public health services in every corner of our county and state. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and expanded this initiative, allowing us to reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Each district of OSDH will receive a mobile unit consists of a fifth wheel travel trailer pulled by an extended cab dually RAM pickup truck, and two vans. The trailer is equipped to facilitate full clinic services for women and men exams, well-checks, WIC, family planning, and other public health programs. There is a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift among other features. The vans are designed for less invasive medical visits and to facilitate other public health programs. The mobile units are not intended to serve as a medical home for individuals.
“Mobile units have proven to be an effective method of reaching people where they live, work, and play,” Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mendy Spohn said. “Deployment of these mobile units allow public health services to be provided in a wide variety of settings, including neighborhoods, community events and festivals.”
We are dedicated to improving the health and well being of the citizens of Osage County. We fulfill these commitments by monitoring the health of our communities, identifying and responding to health threats, providing timely and accurate information, enforcing laws that protect health, and providing quality services to prevent and control disease.
You can contact us at the address and phone shown below.
PAWHUSKA CLINIC - 918-287-3740
1115 E. 15th Street Pawhuska, OK 74056
SKIATOOK CLINIC - 539-589-0005
210 Bulldog Boulevard Skiatook, OK 74070