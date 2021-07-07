Osage County Health Department Hosts “Show and Tell” Event

The Osage County Health Department offers a variety of public health services to protect and promote health to our residents. We work to prevent disease, promote health and protect our communities. Some of these services include: Immunization, Health Education, Family Planning, Infectious Disease, Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Consumer Protection, Preparedness & Response, and many more. These services will be provided by professionals who are licensed or certified in their specific field.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is mobilizing a fleet of wellness units and vans to help provide “gap” public health services in every corner of our county and state. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and expanded this initiative, allowing us to reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Each district of OSDH will receive a mobile unit consists of a fifth wheel travel trailer pulled by an extended cab dually RAM pickup truck, and two vans. The trailer is equipped to facilitate full clinic services for women and men exams, well-checks, WIC, family planning, and other public health programs. There is a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift among other features. The vans are designed for less invasive medical visits and to facilitate other public health programs. The mobile units are not intended to serve as a medical home for individuals.