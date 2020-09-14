Osage County Court Records September 7-11

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 7 to September 11, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Luis Richardo Cuadros, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Shooting with intent to kill. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Davon James, of Broken Arrow. Assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the second degree. Conspiracy. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Kasha Renae Paine. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.

Amanda Louise Sack, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Obstructing an officer.

Kristan Rheanne Tucker, of Broken Arrow. Assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the second degree. Conspiracy to commit burglary in the second degree. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Knowingly concealing stolen property.