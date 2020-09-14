 Skip to main content
Osage County Court Records September 7-11

Osage County Court Records September 7-11

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 7 to September 11, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Luis Richardo Cuadros, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Shooting with intent to kill. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Davon James, of Broken Arrow. Assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the second degree. Conspiracy. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Kasha Renae Paine. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.

Amanda Louise Sack, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Obstructing an officer.

Kristan Rheanne Tucker, of Broken Arrow. Assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the second degree. Conspiracy to commit burglary in the second degree. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Knowingly concealing stolen property.

Amber Nicole West, of Winfield, KS. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Fitzgerald Williams, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving without headlights. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.

Shanea Lynn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Child neglect.

Shannon Jyn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Child neglect. Resisting an officer.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Samuel Drake Armentor, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.

Thomas Davison, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Wesley Albert Funk Jr., of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Shauna Gagne, of Wichita, KS. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Transporting and opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving without headlights.

Marquay Damont Joseph, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance of security. Defective vehicle.

Jasmine Day Tovah Meyers, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danny Lamont Webb. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Justin L. Davis vs. Amanda Louise Sack

James Walter Toon vs. Shannon Jyn Woodring

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Ally Bank vs. Chloe D. Dvorak – Replevin

Kino Financial Company LLC vs. Elizabeth Miller – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Juan Vulgamore – Indebtedness

Tidewater Finance Company vs. Owen Collins – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Chrystal Free – Forcible entry and detainer

Legacy Home Properties Inc. vs. Gary Chambers – Forcible entry and detainer

Loyal Loans vs. Owen Collins – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Virgina S. Robbins – Money judgment

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Skyler Blue Davis and Laurel Grace Culver

Wayne Alfred Jones and Kristan Marie Tattershall

Robert Leroy Reece and Mary Thompson

