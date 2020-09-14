Osage County Court Records September 7-11

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 7 to September 11, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Luis Richardo Cuadros, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Shooting with intent to kill. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Davon James, of Broken Arrow. Assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the second degree. Conspiracy. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.
Kasha Renae Paine. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.
Amanda Louise Sack, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Obstructing an officer.
Kristan Rheanne Tucker, of Broken Arrow. Assault with a deadly weapon. Burglary in the second degree. Conspiracy to commit burglary in the second degree. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Amber Nicole West, of Winfield, KS. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Fitzgerald Williams, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving without headlights. Operating a vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
Shanea Lynn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Child neglect.
Shannon Jyn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Child neglect. Resisting an officer.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Samuel Drake Armentor, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
Thomas Davison, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Wesley Albert Funk Jr., of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Shauna Gagne, of Wichita, KS. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Transporting and opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving without headlights.
Marquay Damont Joseph, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance of security. Defective vehicle.
Jasmine Day Tovah Meyers, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Lamont Webb. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Justin L. Davis vs. Amanda Louise Sack
James Walter Toon vs. Shannon Jyn Woodring
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Ally Bank vs. Chloe D. Dvorak – Replevin
Kino Financial Company LLC vs. Elizabeth Miller – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Juan Vulgamore – Indebtedness
Tidewater Finance Company vs. Owen Collins – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Chrystal Free – Forcible entry and detainer
Legacy Home Properties Inc. vs. Gary Chambers – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Owen Collins – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Virgina S. Robbins – Money judgment
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Skyler Blue Davis and Laurel Grace Culver
Wayne Alfred Jones and Kristan Marie Tattershall
Robert Leroy Reece and Mary Thompson
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!