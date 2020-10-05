 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage County Court Records September 28 - October 2

Osage County Court Records September 28 - October 2

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel
Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 28 to October 2, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Cassandra Fesler, of Fairfax. Child abuse.

Lawrence Daquan Mitchell, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Cynthia Marie Moore, of Hominy. Falsely personating another to create liability. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Defective vehicle.

Kera Lynn Moore, of Tulsa. Child abuse. Child neglect.

Jimmy Lee Roth, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery on a police officer. Falsely personating another to create liability. Obstructing an officer. Disturbing the peace.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Kyle Garydon Allen, of Barnsdall. Escape from arrest or detention. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Obstructing an officer.

Gregory Paul Cate, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.

Randall Lee Dahl, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Patricia J. Gill, of Inola. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Doris Jean Howe, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Anthony Craig Montgomery, of Fairfax. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Russell Gayle Swain, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay taxes due to state.

Christopher Kenneth Varao, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Ashlea C. Bolen vs. Barrett Eli Bolen

Jandi Rios vs. Robert Enox

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

State of Oklahoma vs. Michael Birmingham – Tax warrant

State of Oklahoma vs. Emmett Lee Yarbrough – Tax warrant

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Doris Doyal – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Haley Annette Dilbeck vs. OTC – Title

Paul Freeman vs. Glenda J. Norwood – Replevin

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Lee Ann Hill vs. Danny Hill – Divorce

Julia Weyl Hutson Roe vs. Larry Craig Roe – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Danny Lee Goff and June Kay Bushyhead

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News