Osage County Court Records September 21-25

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 21 to September 25, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Cassandra Fesler, of Fairfax. Child abuse.
Lawrence Daquan Mitchell, of Tulsa. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Cynthia Marie Moore, of Hominy. Falsely personating another to create liability. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Defective vehicle.
Kera Lynn Moore, of Tulsa. Child abuse. Child neglect.
Jimmy Lee Roth, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery on a police officer. Falsely personating another to create liability. Obstructing an officer. Disturbing the peace.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Kyle Garydon Allen, of Barnsdall. Escape from arrest or detention. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Obstructing an officer.
Gregory Paul Cate, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Randall Lee Dahl, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Patricia J. Gill, of Inola. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Doris Jean Howe, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Anthony Craig Montgomery, of Fairfax. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Russell Gayle Swain, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay taxes due to state.
Christopher Kenneth Varao, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Ashlea C. Bolen vs. Barrett Eli Bolen
Jandi Rios vs. Robert Enox
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
State of Oklahoma vs. Michael Birmingham – Tax warrant
State of Oklahoma vs. Emmett Lee Yarbrough – Tax warrant
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Doris Doyal – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Haley Annette Dilbeck vs. OTC – Title
Paul Freeman vs. Glenda J. Norwood – Replevin
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Lee Ann Hill vs. Danny Hill – Divorce
Julia Weyl Hutson Roe vs. Larry Craig Roe – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Danny Lee Goff and June Kay Bushyhead
