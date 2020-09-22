Osage County Court Records September 14-18

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 14 to September 18, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Dillon Chance Chambers, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Running a roadblock. Pattern of criminal offenses. Failure to obey a traffic control device.
Teri Jo House, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Improper passing in a no passing zone.
Christy Sue Ann James, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree.
Tyler Wayne Reece, of Skiatook. Accessory to murder in the first degree.
Kenneth Charles Sanders, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Richard James Daughtery, of Sand Springs. Protective order violation.
Magen Nicole Hayes, of Sperry. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Robert Keith Henderson, of Tulsa. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.
Joseph Matthew Hough, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Mark Leon Kellogg, of Collinsville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Defective vehicle.
Brandon Gene Moody, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving left of center.
Roy Earnest Ogden Jr., of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.
Samantha Paige Rogers, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Speeding – posted zone.
Richard Lee Roubideaux Jr., of Afton. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Gregory Dale Schreiner, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
Garren David Sneed, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cynthia June Surls, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Julia Buie vs. Thomas Buie
Veronica Drew vs. Christopher Drew
Lynette M. Patton vs. Mark A. Patton
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Equity Bank vs. Kristi Ann Trueblood – Foreclosure
Adam Green vs. Brown Family Construction – Breach of contract
Newrez LLC vs. David L. Amrine – Replevin
Hamid Saghani vs. David Mallow – Auto negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Autovest LLC vs. Denisha Latric Harris – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Chris Bradshaw – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Michael Giordano – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Becky L. Lott – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Andrea Medeiros – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments vs. Elizabeth Sanchez – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
All Homes Specialist LLC vs. Rory Christopher – Forcible entry and detainer
CRJ Solutions vs. Ashley Jones - Forcible entry and detainer
Housing Authority of Osage County vs. Billie Thomas - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Carolyn Michelle Horton vs. Douglas Earl Horton – Divorce
Lori Celeste Moses vs. Gregory Scott Moses - Divorce
