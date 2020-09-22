Osage County Court Records September 14-18

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from September 14 to September 18, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Dillon Chance Chambers, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Running a roadblock. Pattern of criminal offenses. Failure to obey a traffic control device.

Teri Jo House, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Improper passing in a no passing zone.

Christy Sue Ann James, of Pawhuska. Burglary in the second degree.

Tyler Wayne Reece, of Skiatook. Accessory to murder in the first degree.