Osage County Court Records October 5-9

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from October 5 to October 9, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Damien Clayton. Larceny from a person.
Dewayne Richard Copeland, of Sand Springs. Burglary in the third degree. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Melanie LaDawn Dodd, of Skiatook. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Blaire Nicole Ford, of Poteau. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Burglary in the third degree. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Cory James Hancock, of Skiatook. Conspiracy.
Dale Wayne Hargrave, of Collinsville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Unsafe lane use. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Dalton Ray Jordan, of Pryor. Bring contraband into jail.
Cornelius Emmanuel LeClair, of Ponca City. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Failure to signal on turning.
Matthew David Spears, of Ponca City. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Jessmine Nicole Stansell, of Pryor. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Candace Marie Taylor, of Tulsa. Conspiracy. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Reckless driving.
Ahren Mark York, of Skiatook. Accessory after the fact. Possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Amy Dawn Bratton, of Tulsa. Petit larceny.
Charles Antoine Bruton, of Sand Springs. Calling 911 with a false alarm. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
LaDawn Gilbert, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Chad Wollford Inman, of Kellyville. Petit larceny.
LaTonya Renee Jones, of Broken Arrow. Larceny of lost property.
Carolyn Lee Lawhorn, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Andrew James Stoddard, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Francis Fred Summy, of Fairfax. Obstructing an officer. Assault on a police officer. Public intoxication.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Robert D. Dodd vs. Melanie LaDawn Dodd
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Echo Leigh Adair – Foreclosure
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Brandan Jordan – Tax lien
US Bank National Association vs. Heirs – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Autovest LLC vs. Randi Rai Vendredi – Breach of contract
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brittany Brown – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alice Salyer – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mark Hayes – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Kathy Emmons – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Caprice Fuentes vs. Samantha Hancock – Forcible entry and detainer
Caprice Fuentes vs. Kody A. Steelman - Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Blain Fowlkes – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs Kyle Makres – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Chris Malone – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Abbie Reese – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Baylee Sutherland – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Amber Dawn Bowen vs. Dylan Braden Bowen – Divorce
Branden M. McCall vs. Rose R. McCall – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Roy Lee Brown Jr. and Shannon Danielle Hayes
Neil Clayton Johnson and Kelly Sue Morgan
Mark Gregory Renfrow and Chandra June Hough
Michael Wayne Stokes and Beverly Joann Boren
William Gabriel Walls and Samantha Lynn Hamilton
Tara Lynn Wilde and Samantha Jo Dooley
