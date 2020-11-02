Osage County Court Records October 26-30

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from October 26 to October 30, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Caleb Bigbee Arbuckle. Attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Corey Edmund Delk, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center.
Allen Whitney Godby, of Tulsa. Shooting with intent to kill. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Kaisha Dawn Jones, of Hominy. Accessory to a felony.
David Allen Kinney, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Adam Donovan Smith, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Destenee Diane Wilson, of Fairfax. Accessory to felony.
Brandon Lee York, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting an emergency telephone call.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Leslie Allen Bruner, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jesse Wayne Caughron, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Protective order violation.
Ben Douglas Cottingham, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Scotty Ray Gilkey, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Assault and battery.
Brandy Jo Harris, of Tulsa. Protective order violation.
Ronald Glenn Harrison Jr., of Hominy. Resisting an officer. Calling 911 with a false alarm. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Hayden Hotulke. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Verlin Louis Looney, of Ralston. Assault and battery.
Devonne Shawn Perry, of Tulsa. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.
Whitney Frances Stewart, of Bartlesville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.
Donald Steven Surrell Jr., of Cleveland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to dim headlights.
James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Ella Louise Waldo, of Skiatook. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Luke Buck Waldo, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joseph Lawrence Wheeler, of Hominy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Scott Thomas Allen Wood, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jeffrey Hall vs. Barbara Hopper
Sierra Wenner vs. Brandon Wenner
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
State of Oklahoma vs. Jason Tilley – Tax warrant
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
CAVALRY SPV I LLC vs. Darin Thomas Ferguson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
H&H Ventures LLC vs. OTC – Title
Tootsie Two Rentals LLC vs. Steve Tyler – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Leah Crowell vs. Chase Crowell – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Aaron Nathaniel Bickford and Natasha Joann Yancey
Robert Bradley Taylor and Kasey Morgan Carpenter
Alan Ray Wilson and Abigail Ann Reed
