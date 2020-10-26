 Skip to main content
Osage County Court Records October 19-23

Osage County Court Records October 19-23

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from October 19 to October 23, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Jesse Wayne Caughron, of Skiatook. Stalking in violation of a court order.

Ethan Ryan Reeder, of Cleveland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Improper muffler.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Protective order violation. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Trespassing after being forbidden. Larceny of gas – pump piracy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Tyler Wade Pappan, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage.

Monica Lynn Pyle, of Pawhuska. Planning, attempting or conspiring to perform an act of violence.

Ashlee Spencer, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Steven Dale Tarwater, of Haworth. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny.

Curtis Wayne Williams, of Fairfax. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Oklahoma Capital Bank vs. The Kevin D. Cooper – Foreclosure

State of Oklahoma Ex Rel vs. Nobles Town & Country Meats LLC – Injunction

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

American Express National Bank vs. Kimberly Jordan – Breach agreement/contract

American Express National Bank vs. Dennis Lowry – Breach agreement/contract

American Express National Bank vs. Carol Singleton – Breach agreement/contract

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Carol Singleton – Indebtedness

CONN Appliances Inc. vs. Alex Meeks – Indebtedness

Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Tonya Armant – Indebtedness

Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Rachael Jones – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheryln Rasberry – Indebtedness

 Midland Credit Management vs. Rena Bell – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Lisa Crewe – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Bernadette Marlin – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Thomas Wayne Sexton – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Chris Staton – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Michael Acosta – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jared Hazen – Indebtedness

Red Crown Union vs. Jonathon Hicks – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Michelle Walker – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Jim Beckett vs. James Brown – Money judgment

Jim Beckett vs. Ronnie Riley – Money judgment

Ashlynne Fields vs. OTC – Title

Pam Gaddis vs. Brian Scott – Forcible entry and detainer

Harold Johnson vs. OTC – Title

April Macias vs. Charlie Morrison – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Sherman Jaquess and Lura Jaquess – Divorce

Kevin John Pethoud and Angela Sue Pethoud – Divorce

Jeanna J. Williamson and Chad E. Williamson – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Sean Joseph Seaba and Reanna Kay Garrison

