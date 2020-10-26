Osage County Court Records October 19-23

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from October 19 to October 23, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jesse Wayne Caughron, of Skiatook. Stalking in violation of a court order.
Ethan Ryan Reeder, of Cleveland. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Improper muffler.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Protective order violation. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Trespassing after being forbidden. Larceny of gas – pump piracy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Tyler Wade Pappan, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage.
Monica Lynn Pyle, of Pawhuska. Planning, attempting or conspiring to perform an act of violence.
Ashlee Spencer, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Steven Dale Tarwater, of Haworth. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny.
Curtis Wayne Williams, of Fairfax. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Oklahoma Capital Bank vs. The Kevin D. Cooper – Foreclosure
State of Oklahoma Ex Rel vs. Nobles Town & Country Meats LLC – Injunction
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
American Express National Bank vs. Kimberly Jordan – Breach agreement/contract
American Express National Bank vs. Dennis Lowry – Breach agreement/contract
American Express National Bank vs. Carol Singleton – Breach agreement/contract
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Carol Singleton – Indebtedness
CONN Appliances Inc. vs. Alex Meeks – Indebtedness
Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Tonya Armant – Indebtedness
Credit Corporation Solutions Inc. vs. Rachael Jones – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheryln Rasberry – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Rena Bell – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Lisa Crewe – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Bernadette Marlin – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Thomas Wayne Sexton – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Chris Staton – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Michael Acosta – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jared Hazen – Indebtedness
Red Crown Union vs. Jonathon Hicks – Indebtedness
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Michelle Walker – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Jim Beckett vs. James Brown – Money judgment
Jim Beckett vs. Ronnie Riley – Money judgment
Ashlynne Fields vs. OTC – Title
Pam Gaddis vs. Brian Scott – Forcible entry and detainer
Harold Johnson vs. OTC – Title
April Macias vs. Charlie Morrison – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Sherman Jaquess and Lura Jaquess – Divorce
Kevin John Pethoud and Angela Sue Pethoud – Divorce
Jeanna J. Williamson and Chad E. Williamson – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Sean Joseph Seaba and Reanna Kay Garrison
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!