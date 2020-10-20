Osage County Court Records October 12-16

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from October 12 to October 16, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Eric Craig Bartley. Accessory to robbery with a weapon.
Brinlee L. Denison, of Tulsa. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Trevon Shamar Lewis, of Bartlesville. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent. Robbery with a weapon.
Vernon Gilbert Maner, of Fairfax. Failure to register as a sex offender. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jason D. Smith, of Calvin. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Shooting with intent to kill. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Christopher Lee Spear, of Skiatook. Possession of tools by a previous burglar. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Deante Lewan Williams. Murder in the first degree – felony murder or in the alternative. Robbery with a weapon.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Vicki Lynn Allen, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to dim headlights.
Kyler Jon Dewayne Forbeck, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Matthew Shane Gillman, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.
Bambi Sue Green, of Sapulpa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Doris Jean Howe, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Laura Joan Jones, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erica Nicole Lane, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joshua Ray Parks, of Wynona. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Failure to pay all taxes due to state.
Jason Brandon Penn, of Hominy. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Devin Hayes Stout, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Mark Lee Whitham. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Velora Ann Bolt vs. Ralph Tim Bolt Jr.
Faith M. Davis vs. Jesse Wayne Caughron
Christopher Jones-Robinson vs. Tyler Schmitz
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of Oklahoma vs. Sharon E. Griffith – Breach agreement/contract
Bridgecrest Acceptance vs. David Layson – Deficiency balance
Joseph M. Cervantez vs. The State of Oklahoma ex rel – Damages
Discover Bank vs. Zane McDaniel – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Renee M. Nelson – Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Douglas Fink – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Jennifer Eileen Grantham – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Garrett Hartness – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Baylee Herring – Indebtedness
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Ronald Ewing – Suit on account
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rushwanda Watkins – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
John T. Harris vs. OTC – Title
Dee Lewis vs. Darrell Stone – Forcible entry and detainer
Bonnie J. Rakes vs. Tisha Crain/Ingram – Forcible entry and detainer
William L. Rambo vs. OTC – Title
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Raven James Pomeroy and Paige Colet Ryan
Joel William Van de Wiele and Bailey Rees Petty
Bryce Garet Wilson and Shelby Davenport
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!