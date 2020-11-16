Osage County Court Records November 9-13

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 9 to November 13, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Richard Damon Bresson, of Bartlesville. Grand larceny.
Shauna Gagne, of Wichita, KS. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving without headlights.
Nancy Lu Rutherford, of Ponca City. Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Failure to stop for a yield sign.
Jarrell Thomas, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Acquiring proceeds from drug activity. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wolfgang Troy Whitaker, of Tulsa. Escape from felony arrest or detention.
CRIMINIAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Laquita May Bruner, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Stevee von Flash Gordon, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective vehicle.
Ryan Richard Delano Gravil, of Tulsa. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jason Blake Hale, of Skiatook. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jonathan Dalton Hutchins, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Baylor Allen McDuffie, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving left of center. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective equipment.
Stephen Shawn Morgan, of Tulsa. Disposal of waste without a permit.
Christopher Dean Nichols, of Wichita, KS. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Improper passing – no passing zone.
Michael Patton, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked.
Gillian Renee Radford, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Amber Renee Reeves, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Anthony Taylor Tisdale, of Hominy. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Ashley Renae Wilson, of Fairfax. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Unsafe lane use.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Wilma Sue Watson vs. David Ted Watson III
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Citibank vs. Kyle W. Sanchez – Indebtedness
Tom Laverty vs. Glenn Supply Company Inc. – Breach of contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Arkansas Best Federal vs. Kevin Cunningham – Indebtedness
Autovest LLC vs. Barbara Moore – Written contract
Autovest LLC vs. Kaleb Moore – Written contract
Bank of America vs. Matthew Duane Bennett – Breach agreement/contract
Citibank vs. Patricia J. Smith – Indebtedness
Midfirst Bank vs. Douglas Smith – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anthony Awallone – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mikel G. Delk – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Georgina Kimberly Gilmour vs. Kimberly Horan – Forcible entry and detainer
Georgina Gilmour vs. Kimberly Horan - Money judgment
Interstate Realty Management vs. Shanika Dodson – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Sharon Sanders – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Markisha White – Forcible entry and detainer
David Neff vs. Global Mart Convenience Corporation – Money judgment
Robert Edwards Robertson vs. OTC – Title
Chong Vue vs. OTC – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Bernetta Susan Ryan vs. James Terry Ryan – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Patrick Parker Minor and Alicia Marie Roach
