Osage County Court Records November 30 - December 4

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 30 to December 4, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Ellery Lamont Adams, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Kenneth Lee Wilder. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Seth C. Cale, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Careless driving. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Michael Paul Driver, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Harley Dylan Gill, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jamie Levon Harl, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Maltby, of Avant. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – cocaine. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Billy Joe McClintock III, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Johnathan Morgan Preslar, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Robert Alan Rogers Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving left of center.

Cody Lane Teel, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jonathon Howard Weber, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Unsafe lane use.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Diane Raylene Rice vs. Mark Christopher Rice

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Trenton Barnett, Inc. vs. Savage Arms, Inc. – Product liability

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Autovest LLC vs. Shawn David Kerner – Written contract

Autovest LLC vs. Danny Thomas – Written contract

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Zane McDaniel – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Tamara D. Akins – Breach of contract

Midland Credit Management vs. Tina Avallone – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Jason R. Coone – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Jarame Dexter – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Kelli Rasberry – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Cherokee Heritage Apartments vs Lauren Jones – Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Charle Frrank - Forcible entry and detainer

Bruce Smith vs. Darci Dotson - Forcible entry and detainer

Earl D. Smith vs. OTC – Title

Linda Thomas vs. John R. Butler - Forcible entry and detainer

Tower Loans vs. Evie Abrams – Money judgment

Tower Loans vs Kaylynn Dawn Allen – Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Janet Fairchild – Money judgment

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Joe Dean Cole and Neely Dawn Bransttter

Sammy Joe Swift and Christy Sue Ann James

Mike Adam Malenski II and Michaela Nicole Radford

