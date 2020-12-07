Osage County Court Records November 30 - December 4

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 30 to December 4, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Ellery Lamont Adams, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Kenneth Lee Wilder. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Seth C. Cale, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Careless driving. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Michael Paul Driver, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Harley Dylan Gill, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.