Osage County Court Records November 30 - December 4

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 30 to December 4, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Ellery Lamont Adams, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Kenneth Lee Wilder. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Seth C. Cale, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Careless driving. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Michael Paul Driver, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Harley Dylan Gill, of Collinsville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jamie Levon Harl, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Maltby, of Avant. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – cocaine. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Billy Joe McClintock III, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Johnathan Morgan Preslar, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Robert Alan Rogers Jr., of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving left of center.
Cody Lane Teel, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jonathon Howard Weber, of Bartlesville. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Unsafe lane use.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Diane Raylene Rice vs. Mark Christopher Rice
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Trenton Barnett, Inc. vs. Savage Arms, Inc. – Product liability
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Autovest LLC vs. Shawn David Kerner – Written contract
Autovest LLC vs. Danny Thomas – Written contract
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Zane McDaniel – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Tamara D. Akins – Breach of contract
Midland Credit Management vs. Tina Avallone – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Jason R. Coone – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Jarame Dexter – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Kelli Rasberry – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Cherokee Heritage Apartments vs Lauren Jones – Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Charle Frrank - Forcible entry and detainer
Bruce Smith vs. Darci Dotson - Forcible entry and detainer
Earl D. Smith vs. OTC – Title
Linda Thomas vs. John R. Butler - Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Evie Abrams – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs Kaylynn Dawn Allen – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Janet Fairchild – Money judgment
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Joe Dean Cole and Neely Dawn Bransttter
Sammy Joe Swift and Christy Sue Ann James
Mike Adam Malenski II and Michaela Nicole Radford
