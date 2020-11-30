 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage County Court Records November 23-27

Osage County Court Records November 23-27

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel
Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 23 to November 27, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Jalyn D. Piercy vs. Tanner W. Piercy

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Brett A. Harrison vs.  Jenny L. Harrison - Divorce

Cynthia Lewis vs. John Arthur Lewis Jr. - Divorce

Scott Owens vs.  Rebecca Jean Parks - Divorce

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News