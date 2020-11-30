Osage County Court Records November 23-27

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 23 to November 27, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jalyn D. Piercy vs. Tanner W. Piercy
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Brett A. Harrison vs. Jenny L. Harrison - Divorce
Cynthia Lewis vs. John Arthur Lewis Jr. - Divorce
Scott Owens vs. Rebecca Jean Parks - Divorce
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
