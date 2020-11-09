 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage County Court Records November 2-6

Osage County Court Records November 2-6

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel
Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 2 to November 6, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.

Leroy Eugene Englehart, of Tonkawa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Escape from arrest or detention. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Improper muffler. Removing proper or affixing improper license plate.

Chad Scott Floyd, of Pawhuska. Stalking in violation of court order.

Keli Joann Gilbert, of Tulsa. Indecent exposure. Acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

Jeb Tyler Byers Graham, of Sand Springs. Burglary in the second degree.

Ryan Joseph Horton, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jamie Morrow, of Waynesville, MO. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer.

Damin Dennis Riley, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Brian Lee Wilsoncroft Jr., of Osage. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Angela Michelle Baxter, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to wear a seat belt.

Latifah Malikah Bayonne, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to move to a nonadjacent lane when passing an emergency vehicle.

Norris Noble Bighorse, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Jack Edward Clancy, of Hemphill, TX. Assault and battery.

Shane Edward Duke, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.

David Wayne Hallmark, of Hominy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Dayton Lee Hamilton, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving left of center. Defective vehicle.

Malcolm Lovelle Hardridge, of Tulsa. Obstructing an officer. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Operating a vehicle with an expired/improper tag/decal.

Michelle Dawn Kennedy, of Cleveland. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center. Failure to report address change to DPS. Speeding – posted zone.

James Reading, of Broken Arrow. Child neglect.

Nicole Reading, of Broken Arrow. Child neglect.

Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Jaime Dion Wikel, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone. Littering a highway.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Chelsea Lorraine Jones vs. Mark Anthony Moore

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

American Express National Bank vs. Zane McDaniel – Breach agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Tony Lemon – Breach agreement/contract

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Unknown successors – Foreclosure

Fernando Martin vs. Daytha Rodecap – Negligence

Marisol Rodriguez vs. Anthony Terrill – Negligence

SpiritBank vs. Jerry Brown – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

American Express National Bank vs. Magaly Castillo – Breach agreement/contract

American Express National Bank vs. Paula McDaniel – Breach agreement/contract

Bank of America vs. David G. Brodie - Breach agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Sharon Corwin - Breach agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Kimberly Filhiol - Breach agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Richard L. Ray - Breach agreement/contract

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Chance Hansen – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amber Cohea – Indebtedness

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Stephanie Spencer – Indebtedness

Barbara Reittinger vs. J. Berry Harrison Jr. – Negligence

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Mary L. Jones – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Daryl Garrison vs. Dustin Magnus – Forcible entry and detainer

Loyal Loans vs. Thomas Quinton – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Miesha Reynolds – Money judgment

Arthur Gene Terry vs. Cortney McKerrgell – Replevin

Byron Tinsley vs. Jason Purcell – Forcible entry and detainer

Tower Loans vs. Tristian Finn – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Robert Dodd vs. Melanie Dodd – Divorce

Baili Layn Smith vs. Shaina Eulinda Smith – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Ronald Glen Clark and Massiel Agustina Tejeda Aristy

Trevor Blake Kanke and Erika Dawn Barker

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News