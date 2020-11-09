Osage County Court Records November 2-6

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 2 to November 6, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
Leroy Eugene Englehart, of Tonkawa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Escape from arrest or detention. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Improper muffler. Removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Chad Scott Floyd, of Pawhuska. Stalking in violation of court order.
Keli Joann Gilbert, of Tulsa. Indecent exposure. Acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Jeb Tyler Byers Graham, of Sand Springs. Burglary in the second degree.
Ryan Joseph Horton, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jamie Morrow, of Waynesville, MO. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer.
Damin Dennis Riley, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Brian Lee Wilsoncroft Jr., of Osage. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Angela Michelle Baxter, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Latifah Malikah Bayonne, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to move to a nonadjacent lane when passing an emergency vehicle.
Norris Noble Bighorse, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Jack Edward Clancy, of Hemphill, TX. Assault and battery.
Shane Edward Duke, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
David Wayne Hallmark, of Hominy. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Dayton Lee Hamilton, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving left of center. Defective vehicle.
Malcolm Lovelle Hardridge, of Tulsa. Obstructing an officer. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Operating a vehicle with an expired/improper tag/decal.
Michelle Dawn Kennedy, of Cleveland. Driving under the influence by a person under 21. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Driving left of center. Failure to report address change to DPS. Speeding – posted zone.
James Reading, of Broken Arrow. Child neglect.
Nicole Reading, of Broken Arrow. Child neglect.
Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jaime Dion Wikel, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone. Littering a highway.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Chelsea Lorraine Jones vs. Mark Anthony Moore
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
American Express National Bank vs. Zane McDaniel – Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Tony Lemon – Breach agreement/contract
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Unknown successors – Foreclosure
Fernando Martin vs. Daytha Rodecap – Negligence
Marisol Rodriguez vs. Anthony Terrill – Negligence
SpiritBank vs. Jerry Brown – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
American Express National Bank vs. Magaly Castillo – Breach agreement/contract
American Express National Bank vs. Paula McDaniel – Breach agreement/contract
Bank of America vs. David G. Brodie - Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Sharon Corwin - Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Kimberly Filhiol - Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Richard L. Ray - Breach agreement/contract
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Chance Hansen – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amber Cohea – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Stephanie Spencer – Indebtedness
Barbara Reittinger vs. J. Berry Harrison Jr. – Negligence
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Mary L. Jones – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Daryl Garrison vs. Dustin Magnus – Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Thomas Quinton – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Miesha Reynolds – Money judgment
Arthur Gene Terry vs. Cortney McKerrgell – Replevin
Byron Tinsley vs. Jason Purcell – Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Tristian Finn – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Robert Dodd vs. Melanie Dodd – Divorce
Baili Layn Smith vs. Shaina Eulinda Smith – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Ronald Glen Clark and Massiel Agustina Tejeda Aristy
Trevor Blake Kanke and Erika Dawn Barker
