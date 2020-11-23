Osage County Court Records November 14-20

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 16 to November 20, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Moses Scott Diffin, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Ray Young, of Fairfax. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Rebekah Ann Blueback, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driver’s license to be carried. Speeding – posted zone.
Steven Dingman, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Don L. Gordy, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.
David Martin Ingersoll Jr., of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Tandra Nicole Preece, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Robert Kyle Rasberry, of Delaware. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.
Britton Edgar Redeagle, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brenda Staton, of Barnsdall. Protective order violation.
Isaac Sean Tennant, of Nowata. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Failure to move to non-adjacent lane when passing an emergency vehicle.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Shayleen R. Milner vs. Carie Santee
Carrie R. Shoemaker vs. William P. Shoemaker
Jana Tate vs. Shawn Hayes
Zoe Monet Watson vs. David Ted Watson III
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Jake Lachers – Breach of contract
Chatter Investments LLC vs. Courtney Newsome – Suit on account
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Teresa Robinson -Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs Fred Eckler – Indebtedness
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Chris Turley – Suit on account
Midland Credit Management vs. Karissa Madison Avallone – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Linda Conrad – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs Karylon French
Midland Credit Management vs. Cynthia Lou Sharp – Indebtedness
Paul Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorum vs. Lori Carrier – Indebtednesss
Synchrony Bank vs. Lauren Wells – Indebtedness
The Independent Savings Plan Company vs. Herman Adamson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Tommy Javellas vs. OTC – Title
Osage Village Apartments vs. Larry Mobley – Forcible entry and detainer
Bonnie Rakes vs. Tisha Ingram – Money judgment
Byron Tinsley vs. Timm Coffman – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Mark Patton vs. Lynette Patton – Divorce
Tracy Lee Rosser vs. Robert Everett Rosser – Divorce
Elizabeth Anne Smith vs. Johnny Ray Smith – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Ronald David Cohea and Jackie Sue Jones
Brandon Michael Fulkerson and Yauri Wrinnie Stumpf
Israel James McEntire and Katherine Elizabeth Owens
Joseph Quentin Wescovich and Savanna Kaitlynn Marie Duckworth
