Osage County Court Records November 14-20

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 16 to November 20, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Moses Scott Diffin, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ray Young, of Fairfax. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Rebekah Ann Blueback, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driver’s license to be carried. Speeding – posted zone.

Steven Dingman, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Don L. Gordy, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.

David Martin Ingersoll Jr., of Skiatook. Petit larceny.

Tandra Nicole Preece, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Robert Kyle Rasberry, of Delaware. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Carrying a firearm while under the influence. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.

Britton Edgar Redeagle, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brenda Staton, of Barnsdall. Protective order violation.

Isaac Sean Tennant, of Nowata. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Failure to move to non-adjacent lane when passing an emergency vehicle.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Shayleen R. Milner vs. Carie Santee

Carrie R. Shoemaker vs. William P. Shoemaker

Jana Tate vs. Shawn Hayes

Zoe Monet Watson vs. David Ted Watson III

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Bank of America vs. Jake Lachers – Breach of contract

Chatter Investments LLC vs. Courtney Newsome – Suit on account

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Teresa Robinson  -Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs Fred Eckler – Indebtedness

Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. Chris Turley – Suit on account

Midland Credit Management vs. Karissa Madison Avallone – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs. Linda Conrad – Indebtedness

Midland Credit Management vs Karylon French

Midland Credit Management vs. Cynthia Lou Sharp – Indebtedness

Paul Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorum vs. Lori Carrier – Indebtednesss

Synchrony Bank vs. Lauren Wells – Indebtedness

The Independent Savings Plan Company vs. Herman Adamson – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Tommy Javellas vs. OTC – Title

Osage Village Apartments vs. Larry Mobley – Forcible entry and detainer

Bonnie Rakes vs. Tisha Ingram – Money judgment

Byron Tinsley vs. Timm Coffman – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Mark Patton vs. Lynette Patton – Divorce

Tracy Lee Rosser vs. Robert Everett Rosser – Divorce

Elizabeth Anne Smith vs. Johnny Ray Smith – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Ronald David Cohea and Jackie Sue Jones

Brandon Michael Fulkerson and  Yauri Wrinnie Stumpf

Israel James McEntire and Katherine Elizabeth Owens

Joseph Quentin Wescovich and Savanna Kaitlynn Marie Duckworth

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

