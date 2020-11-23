Osage County Court Records November 14-20

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from November 16 to November 20, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Moses Scott Diffin, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ray Young, of Fairfax. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Speeding – posted zone.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Rebekah Ann Blueback, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driver’s license to be carried. Speeding – posted zone.

Steven Dingman, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.