Osage County Court Records January 4-8

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from January 4 to January 8, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Katrina Lynne Clampitt, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Obstructing an officer. Unsafe lane use.
Noah Michael Davis, of Tulsa. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Speeding – posted zone. Defective vehicle.
Gregory Vincent Figuers, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Terrance Parker. Possession of contraband in a penal institution or jail.
Eric Justin Wood, of Fairfax. Burglary in the second degree. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Juan Pablo Chaves, of Sapulpa. Driving without a driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use.
Tojmon Emmanuel Johnson, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Transporting an opened container of alcoholic beverage.
Robert Alan Rogers Jr., of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Trey Lee Sodowsky, of Pawnee. Operating a vessel not properly equipped.
Justin Lee Sowers, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Dustin Spears, of Sperry. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Obstructing an officer. Trespassing after being forbidden.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Angeline Kekahbah vs. Joshua Vanleuven
Sabra Asdis Ulfarsson vs. Kurtis Joel Lawson
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Capital One Bank vs. Garrett Hartness – Indebtedness
Headlands Residential 19 Rpliowner Trust vs. Johnie E. Waddle Jr. – Foreclosure
Joseph Wayne Smith vs. Bill Mangold – Trespass
Truist Bank vs. Michael Barnes – Promissory note
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group vs. Giner K. Brady-Bunch – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Richard Boyer – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rosemary Brown – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Vicky Brown – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Phillip Kelley – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Mitchell – Indebtedness
Medallion Bank vs. Steven Dawson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Jessie L. Gosvener II vs. Brent Cosby – Forcible entry and detainer
Lawrence Lowe vs. OTC – Title
Loyal Loans vs. Alyssa Mahan – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Janna Melton – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Brandon Miller – Money judgment
