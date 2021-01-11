 Skip to main content
Osage County Court Records January 4-8

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from January 4 to January 8, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Katrina Lynne Clampitt, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Obstructing an officer. Unsafe lane use.

Noah Michael Davis, of Tulsa. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Speeding – posted zone. Defective vehicle.

Gregory Vincent Figuers, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Terrance Parker. Possession of contraband in a penal institution or jail.

Eric Justin Wood, of Fairfax. Burglary in the second degree. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Juan Pablo Chaves, of Sapulpa. Driving without a driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use.

Tojmon Emmanuel Johnson, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Transporting an opened container of alcoholic beverage.

Robert Alan Rogers Jr., of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

Trey Lee Sodowsky, of Pawnee. Operating a vessel not properly equipped.

Justin Lee Sowers, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.

Dustin Spears, of Sperry. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Obstructing an officer. Trespassing after being forbidden.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Angeline Kekahbah vs. Joshua Vanleuven

Sabra Asdis Ulfarsson vs. Kurtis Joel Lawson

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Capital One Bank vs. Garrett Hartness – Indebtedness

Headlands Residential 19 Rpliowner Trust vs. Johnie E. Waddle Jr. – Foreclosure

Joseph Wayne Smith vs. Bill Mangold – Trespass

Truist Bank vs. Michael Barnes – Promissory note

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group vs. Giner K. Brady-Bunch – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Richard Boyer – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rosemary Brown – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Vicky Brown – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Phillip Kelley – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. William Mitchell – Indebtedness

Medallion Bank vs. Steven Dawson – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Jessie L. Gosvener II vs. Brent Cosby – Forcible entry and detainer

Lawrence Lowe vs. OTC – Title

Loyal Loans vs. Alyssa Mahan – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Janna Melton – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Brandon Miller – Money judgment

