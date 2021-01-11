Osage County Court Records January 4-8

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from January 4 to January 8, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Katrina Lynne Clampitt, of Sperry. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Obstructing an officer. Unsafe lane use.

Noah Michael Davis, of Tulsa. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Speeding – posted zone. Defective vehicle.

Gregory Vincent Figuers, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Terrance Parker. Possession of contraband in a penal institution or jail.

Eric Justin Wood, of Fairfax. Burglary in the second degree. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS