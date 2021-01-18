 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage County Court Records January 11-15

Osage County Court Records January 11-15

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel
Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from January 11 to January 15, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Shawn Clark Hayes, of Barnsdall. Lewd molestation.

Zachary Edward Sanchez, of Hominy. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Joseph Michael Soloman, of Bixby. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Joseph Adam Yates, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Failure to signal on turning.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

David Keith Delancy, of Owasso. Protective order violation.

Tykwan Shaquil Flowers, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Glen Hayes vs. Roxanne Hayes

Lisa Kittrell vs. Heather Leeann Sade

Rick Dwayne Kittrell vs. Heather Leeann Sade

Daniel J. Prewitt vs. Amber Renee Reeves

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Robert Hutson vs. Dayle Honeycutt – Auto negligence

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Steven D. Isaccs – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Bank of America vs. John M. Henderson – Breach of agreement

Discover Bank vs. Michael L. Colclasure – Breach of agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Sonya K. Meneely – Breach agreement/contract

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amber Cohea – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Christopher Lynn Brown vs. Elizabeth Brown – Forcible entry and detainer

Estate of Stephanie Jeanne Windler, Dec. vs. Occupant of premises - Forcible entry and detainer

Interstate Realty Management vs. Shereatha Henderson - Forcible entry and detainer

Dee Lewis vs. Amber Reeves - Forcible entry and detainer

Dee Lewis vs. Darrell Stone - Forcible entry and detainer

Oak Creek LLC vs. Derrica C. Kirtman - Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Tammy Harrison vs. Rick Harrison – Divorce

Alisa Faith Wynn vs. Timber Jacob Wynn - Divorce

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patriot Tile joins Skiatook Chamber
News

Patriot Tile joins Skiatook Chamber

  • Updated

Patriot Tile Co. is a veteran owned kitchen and bathroom remodel store. After building their reputation over the years, they have brought thei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News