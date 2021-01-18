Osage County Court Records January 11-15

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from January 11 to January 15, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Shawn Clark Hayes, of Barnsdall. Lewd molestation.
Zachary Edward Sanchez, of Hominy. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Joseph Michael Soloman, of Bixby. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Joseph Adam Yates, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is revoked. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Failure to signal on turning.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
David Keith Delancy, of Owasso. Protective order violation.
Tykwan Shaquil Flowers, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Glen Hayes vs. Roxanne Hayes
Lisa Kittrell vs. Heather Leeann Sade
Rick Dwayne Kittrell vs. Heather Leeann Sade
Daniel J. Prewitt vs. Amber Renee Reeves
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Robert Hutson vs. Dayle Honeycutt – Auto negligence
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Steven D. Isaccs – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. John M. Henderson – Breach of agreement
Discover Bank vs. Michael L. Colclasure – Breach of agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Sonya K. Meneely – Breach agreement/contract
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amber Cohea – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Christopher Lynn Brown vs. Elizabeth Brown – Forcible entry and detainer
Estate of Stephanie Jeanne Windler, Dec. vs. Occupant of premises - Forcible entry and detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Shereatha Henderson - Forcible entry and detainer
Dee Lewis vs. Amber Reeves - Forcible entry and detainer
Dee Lewis vs. Darrell Stone - Forcible entry and detainer
Oak Creek LLC vs. Derrica C. Kirtman - Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Tammy Harrison vs. Rick Harrison – Divorce
Alisa Faith Wynn vs. Timber Jacob Wynn - Divorce
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.