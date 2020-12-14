 Skip to main content
Osage County Court Records December 7-11

Osage County Court Records December 7-11

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 7 to December 11, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Sam Swift vs. Christy James

Carrie Louise Russell vs. Ernest Joseph Russell

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Bank of America vs. Kyle W. Sanchez – Breach agreement/contract

Bank of America vs. Jacquiece L. Williams – Breach agreement/contract

Discover Bank vs. Alice Marie Cotton – Indebtedness

Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Kevin T. Taylor – Garnishment

U.S. Bank Trust National vs. Gloria J. Traylor – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Bank of America vs. Dawn Freeman – Breach agreement/contract

Bank of America vs. Jacquiece L. Williams – Breach agreement/contract

Midland Credit Management vs. Alice Salyer – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Services LLC vs. Michelle Smith – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Danny Allred vs. OTC – Title

Loyal Loans vs. Heather Barnes Anderson – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Christopher Chase – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Breenna Jones – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Rachel Lyons – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Lucille Stoker – Money judgment

Loyal Loans vs. Justin Wylie – Money judgment

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Jimmie Allen Eckert and Shannon Deann Harrison

James Michael Palmer and Rebecca Sue Minton

