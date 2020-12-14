Osage County Court Records December 7-11

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 7 to December 11, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Sam Swift vs. Christy James
Carrie Louise Russell vs. Ernest Joseph Russell
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Kyle W. Sanchez – Breach agreement/contract
Bank of America vs. Jacquiece L. Williams – Breach agreement/contract
Discover Bank vs. Alice Marie Cotton – Indebtedness
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Kevin T. Taylor – Garnishment
U.S. Bank Trust National vs. Gloria J. Traylor – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Dawn Freeman – Breach agreement/contract
Bank of America vs. Jacquiece L. Williams – Breach agreement/contract
Midland Credit Management vs. Alice Salyer – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Services LLC vs. Michelle Smith – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Danny Allred vs. OTC – Title
Loyal Loans vs. Heather Barnes Anderson – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Christopher Chase – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Breenna Jones – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Rachel Lyons – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Lucille Stoker – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Justin Wylie – Money judgment
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Jimmie Allen Eckert and Shannon Deann Harrison
James Michael Palmer and Rebecca Sue Minton
