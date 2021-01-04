Osage County Court Records December 28 - January 1

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 28, 2020 to January 1, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Obstructing an officer. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Nathan Arthur Cole, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Jacob Lee Feathers, of Ponca City. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay taxes due to state.
Alexia Diane Frenchman, of Henryetta. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to yield turning left.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Child neglect. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willis James Gray, of Bartlesville. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Jonathan Ryan Nelson, of Tulsa. Attempted robbery second degree. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Vadimir Rodriguez, of Skiatook. Rape – first degree (by force or fear).
Louis James Sparks Jr., of Hominy. Burglary in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Deterick Tonta Thomas, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Obstructing an officer.
Daniel Mallotte West, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
William Leon Whittaker Jr., of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Wesley Wilson, of Tulsa. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
CRIMINAL MISDEEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Bryan Austin Beard, of Avant. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Unsafe lane use. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Stanley Ryan Hull, of Barnsdall. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving without a license. Unsafe lane use.
Christa Lason Whipple, of Terlton. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage. Unsafe lane use.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Sally Ingram vs. Charles Daniel Chaney
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Capital One vs. Amber L. Orsino – Indebtedness
Federal National Mortgage Association vs. Darlene M. Hanlin – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
AHS Oklahoma Physicians Group vs. Amanda Sue Stroud – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Justin T. Brown – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Garrett R. Hartness – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Lindsay Gardner – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Kelvin L. Starks Sr. – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Kalian Debruyn – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kayla Gann – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. David Meneely – Breach of contract
Discover Bank vs. Ismaila Shan – Breach agreement/contract
Kay County Oklahoma Hospital LLC vs. David Meneely – Suit on account
Richard Lewis Jr. vs. Kendall Barlow – Tax deed
Midland Credit Management s. Mario Echeverria – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Betty Jo Gryder – Indebtedness
Midland Credit Management vs. Wakon Redcorn – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ryan Kifer – Indebtedness
