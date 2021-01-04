Osage County Court Records December 28 - January 1

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 28, 2020 to January 1, 2021. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Obstructing an officer. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Nathan Arthur Cole, of Sand Springs. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security.

Jacob Lee Feathers, of Ponca City. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay taxes due to state.

Alexia Diane Frenchman, of Henryetta. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to yield turning left.