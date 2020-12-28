Osage County Court Records December 21-25

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 21 to December 25, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Levi Rayne Bevard, of Hominy. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Unsafe lane use.
Corey Edmund Delk, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use.
Torey A. Minter, of Tulsa. Larceny from the house.
Anthony Robert Petrasich, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Sylvia Seymore, of Sand Springs. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bringing contraband into a penal institution.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Chris Diane Flemming, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Adam Ray Longley, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Sheila Kay Maines, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Failure to dim head lights. Driving left of center.
Rene Munoz-Balderas, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Transporting an open container of beer. Driving left of center.
Tony O. Rice, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Driving left of center. Driving without headlights.
James Richard Slater, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Craig Wallace Wood, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Tanya Lynn Halford vs. Don Kenneth Halford
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Absolute Resolutions Corp. vs. Elworner Lyon – Indebtedness
Blue Sky Bank vs. Pointer Sky LLC – Money judgment
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bill D. Gann – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Absolute Resolutions Investments vs April Hogan – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Margaret S. Hanson – Indebtedness
Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Melvin Duane Crawford – Auto negligence
Synchrony Bank vs. Donita Guager – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Bonnie Rakes vs. Pamela Crain – Forcible entry and detainer
Tomco Apartments vs. Adley Dean – Forcible entry and detainer
Curtis Standley vs. Kenneth Don Halford – Replevin
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Joseph Zukeran vs. Kathy A. Zukeran – Divorce
