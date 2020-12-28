 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage County Court Records December 21-25

Osage County Court Records December 21-25

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel
Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 21 to December 25, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Levi Rayne Bevard, of Hominy. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Unsafe lane use.

Corey Edmund Delk, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Unsafe lane use.

Torey A. Minter, of Tulsa. Larceny from the house.

Anthony Robert Petrasich, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sylvia Seymore, of Sand Springs. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bringing contraband into a penal institution.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

Chris Diane Flemming, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.

Adam Ray Longley, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Sheila Kay Maines, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Failure to dim head lights. Driving left of center.

Rene Munoz-Balderas, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Transporting an open container of beer. Driving left of center.

Tony O. Rice, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Driving left of center. Driving without headlights.

James Richard Slater, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Craig Wallace Wood, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Tanya Lynn Halford vs. Don Kenneth Halford

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Absolute Resolutions Corp. vs. Elworner Lyon – Indebtedness

Blue Sky Bank vs. Pointer Sky LLC – Money judgment

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bill D. Gann – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs April Hogan – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Margaret S. Hanson – Indebtedness

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Melvin Duane Crawford – Auto negligence

Synchrony Bank vs. Donita Guager – Indebtedness

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Bonnie Rakes vs. Pamela Crain – Forcible entry and detainer

Tomco Apartments vs. Adley Dean – Forcible entry and detainer

Curtis Standley vs. Kenneth Don Halford – Replevin

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Joseph Zukeran vs. Kathy A. Zukeran – Divorce

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News