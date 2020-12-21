Osage County Court Records December 14-18

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 14 to December 18, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEAOR PROCEEDINGS
Kelly R. Graham, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Dustin Ray Higgins vs. Shawna Michelle Burke
Kayla Parks vs. Joshua Timothy Gray
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Crown Asset Management vs. Zane McDaniel – Indebtedness
REO Trust 2017-RPL1 vs. Willard Ray Downum – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Capital One Bank vs. Carol A. Ebert – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Monte Taylor – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Vance A. Blevins – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dianna A. Akers – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding vs. Lori Hosley – Indebtedness
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Teresa Robinson – Indebtedness
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Chanel Faucett – Indebtedness
Security Credit Services LLC vs Lara Nation – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. Thomas Boone – Application for state tax enforcement
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Stacey Harris vs. Skiatook Remodeling and Drywall LLC – Money judgment
Pawhuska Auto Service vs. OTC – Title
Ed Quinton Jr. vs. Charity Harper – Forcible entry and detainer
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Michael Eugene Montgomery vs. Lucretia Dianne Montgomery – Divorce
Teaira Lynn Richmons vs. Jason Elijah Richmond – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Quantino Deandre Lamar Deshawn Hall and Autumn Griffin Williams
Lewis Quintin Martin and Deborah Sue Child
