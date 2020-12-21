 Skip to main content
Osage County Court Records December 14-18

Osage County Court Records December 14-18

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from December 14 to December 18, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEAOR PROCEEDINGS

Kelly R. Graham, of Sand Springs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Dustin Ray Higgins vs. Shawna Michelle Burke

Kayla Parks vs. Joshua Timothy Gray

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Crown Asset Management vs. Zane McDaniel – Indebtedness

REO Trust 2017-RPL1 vs. Willard Ray Downum – Foreclosure

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Capital One Bank vs. Carol A. Ebert – Indebtedness

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Monte Taylor – Indebtedness

Discover Bank vs. Vance A. Blevins – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dianna A. Akers – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding vs. Lori Hosley – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Teresa Robinson – Indebtedness

Second Round Sub LLC vs. Chanel Faucett – Indebtedness

Security Credit Services LLC vs Lara Nation – Indebtedness

State of Oklahoma vs. Thomas Boone – Application for state tax enforcement

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Stacey Harris vs. Skiatook Remodeling and Drywall LLC – Money judgment

Pawhuska Auto Service vs. OTC – Title

Ed Quinton Jr. vs. Charity Harper – Forcible entry and detainer

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Michael Eugene Montgomery vs. Lucretia Dianne Montgomery – Divorce

Teaira Lynn Richmons vs. Jason Elijah Richmond – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Quantino Deandre Lamar Deshawn Hall and Autumn Griffin Williams

Lewis Quintin Martin and Deborah Sue Child

