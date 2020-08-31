 Skip to main content
Osage County Court Records August 24-28

Lindsey Chastain

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from August 24-28, 2020. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

James Harlan Atkins. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Wayne Bales, of Avant. Cruelty to animals.

John Beaver IV, of Bartlesville. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Bryan Christopher Bennett. Grand larceny. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Daland Robert Brannon, of Collinsville. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Cruelty to animals.

Nathanial Dean Hunt, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Stalking in violation of a court order. Assault and battery.

Oshie Kaleenad Lane, of Hominy. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Sarah Kathleen Mathews, of Tulsa. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wade McKee, of Skiatook. Possession of tools by a previous burglar. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Defective vehicle.

Grady Alefial Moetala, of Owasso. Falsely impersonating another to create liability. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Excessive window tinting.

Christy Jeanett Rice, of Barltesville. Grand larceny. Abuse by caretaker.

Eduardo Sanchez, of Tonkawa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Jackelyn Rose Shelton, of Seminole. Falsely personating another to create liability. Forgery in the second degree. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

James M. Siemering, of Pawhuska. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Resisting an officer. Driving without a valid driver’s license.

Morgan Dawnell Turley, of Jenks. Grand larceny. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Tina Marie Welsh, of Bartlesville. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to obey a traffic control device.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

James Harlan Atkins IV. Failure to signal on turning.

Melissa Baker, of Cushing. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.

Amanda Mary Bersin, of Skiatook. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Ben Douglas Cottingham, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Nathanial Dean Hunt, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.

Bradley Quinton Miller, of Ponca City. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Heath Patrick Parker, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving left of center.

Reginald Lee Turner, of Tulsa. Larceny of lost property.

Shanea Lynn Woodring, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse – assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

James D. Thomas vs. Karen K. Thomas

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Jeff Brown vs. Summers Cattle Company – Personal injury

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. William Hogan – Indebtedness

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Darryl Alan Burkhead – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Hannah Gott – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Becky Lott – Indebtedness

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rhonda Willis – Indebtedness

Midland Funding LLC vs. Daniel R. Ravellette – Indebtedness

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Bobby Leonard Ryan III – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Cassie J. Coon – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Andrea Renee Kemohah – Indebtedness

Unifund CCR LLC vs. George Sanchez – Indebtedness

Velocity Investments LLC vs. James Solecki – Indebtedness

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Duane A. Barnes – Breach of contract

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

Samuel Adams vs. OTC – Title

Mitchell Head vs. OTC – Title

Angela Hinson vs. OTC – Title

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Nikki Lavonne Driver vs. Dewitt Driver – Divorce

Clint Miller vs. Dawn Miller – Divorce

Osage Nation Child Support vs. Jami Nelson – Child support

Ethan Shaw vs. Shelbie Shaw – Divorce

James D. Thomas vs. Karen Thomas – Divorce

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Jeramy Dale Blackwell and Laura Mae Hansen

Christopher William Gray and Darla Catherine Grinstead

Jared Lee Hayden and Holly Marie James

Colton William Pease and Malorie Denise Vaughan

Herminio Zuniga Jr. and Summer Lynn Gibson

