Osage Ballet to hold Art Sale and Silent Auction Fundraiser

An Art Sale and Silent Auction to benefit the Osage Ballet, Wahzhazhe, will be held at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska, OK, July 22 from 6–8 p.m. at the Constantine Theater located at 110 W Main Street in Pawhuska, OK. The exhibition will feature artists such as Ted Moore, Sid Clanton, Dante Biss-Grayson, Joe Don Brave, John Free, Kugee Supernaw, June Carpenter and Chris Turley, to name a few.

The art exhibit will also feature a bronze sculpture by Duchoiselle, a nineteenth century artist. Bronze sculptures by Duchoiselle, are among those sold by the prestigious Sotheby’s Auction House in New York City.

The Osage Ballet’s annual fundraiser enables the continued sharing of the story of the Osage people through the artistic medium of ballet in the tradition of the late prima ballerina Maria Tallchief, who was Osage, and her sister. Marjorie Tallchief.

Since 2012, the Osage Ballet, organized as a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, has performed Wahzhazhe, an Osage Ballet, at prestigious venues such as the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, The Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of the American Indian, the International Festival of Families in Philadelphia during the Pope’s visit to the U.S., the Coleman Theater in Miami, Okla., and at the Lensic Theater in Santa Fe.