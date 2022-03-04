Opinion: New bills address alcoholic beverages, teen suicide

After getting shut down for two days by the ice storm, we had an extremely productive week. There was no time to waste as we had until March 3 to hear the Senate bills in committee that we wanted to move forward in the process. By the 5 p.m. deadline, approximately 400 bills were approved to go before the full Senate. Since we had to cram six days of work into four, we decided not to hear any bills on the floor the last two days of session. We still have successfully passed more than 70 bills on to the House.

This coming week, our focus will turn to floor action. Our next deadline is Thursday, March 24, and we have around 325 bills to get through between now and then.

This week, three more of my bills were reported out of committee, including Senate Bills 1263, 1307 and 1723. Two of these deal with alcoholic beverages, while SB 1307 is an effort to try to address the high suicide rate of teens we’re seeing across the state. This will require school districts and charter schools beginning July 1, 2023, that serve 7th – 12th grade students and issue identification cards to print on either side of the cards the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 that goes into effect in 2023. It would also allow the Crisis Text Line to be printed on either side of the cards if the schools wanted it as well. Also, beginning July 1, 2023, we’d also like to see state and private colleges and universities along with careertechs that issue student identification cards to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline telephone number, the Crisis Text Line, and the campus police or security telephone number on their cards. Simply knowing that there is someone to talk to in their darkest moment can help someone get the help they need before it's too late. We must do all we can to protect our young people who are struggling with mental health issues at an alarming rate.

As we move on to the next phase in the legislative process, focus will also turn to working on the budget. We have received the final certification of revenues we’ll have to spend this session for the FY’23 budget. According to the Board of Equalization, we’ll have close to $10.5 billion, of which nearly $1.3 billion is one-time carryover funds and special cash from past sessions. This means we have just over $9 billion in recurring revenues to appropriate to our more than 60 state agencies.

This week, we held our first Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget (JCAB) to continue budget work using the revenue certification. As I’ve mentioned before, work on the budget is a year-round process. This interim, we held budget hearings where the state agencies presented their budget requests and explained how they planned to use the requested funding and shared with us how they’re using current state funding. These meetings are crucial to hold agencies accountable and ensure there is transparency in how state monies are being spent. I’ll keep you updated as work on the budget continues.

We had numerous organizations and groups come to the Capitol this week for different special event and advocacy days. I enjoyed visiting with Ponca City leadership who visited on Wednesday for their State Government Day.

