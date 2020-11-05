Operation Christmas Child has a new drop off location

Operation Christmas Child is a Christmas tradition in Skiatook. This year, Samaritan's Purse, who runs Operation Christmas Child, is calling on churches and families to pack even more shoebox gifts than ever before as the pandemic continues to cause fear an uncertainty.
Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child helps change children’s’ lives all over the world through the power of a simple gift.
Since 1993, 168 million shoe boxes have been collected and distributed to needy children in 160 countries.
“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”
This year, the shoebox drop off location for the Skiatook area has been changed to First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd.
Churches and families who pack shoebox gifts can drop them off at one of more than 4,000 Drop-Off Locations, during National Collection Week Nov. 16-23. Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, bring them to the local drop-off location. Donors will be greeted at curbside drop offs by volunteers wearing personal protection equipment.
National Collection Week hours for First Baptist Church Skiatook:
Monday, November 16th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Tuesday, November 17th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Wednesday, November 18th 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thursday, November 19th 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday, November 20th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Saturday, November 21st 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Sunday, November 22nd 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Monday, November 23rd 8:00 am –10:00 am
If you have further questions, please contact Kim Linton, Drop-Off Team Leader @ 918-638-5141 or Arilla Karlak, North East Oklahoma Area Coordinator @ 918-978-8739.
"Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories," the organization stated in a press release.
For additional ideas to pack your shoebox or to follow your box online, go to www.samaritanspurse.org/occ
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!