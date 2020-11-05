Operation Christmas Child has a new drop off location

Operation Christmas Child is a Christmas tradition in Skiatook. This year, Samaritan's Purse, who runs Operation Christmas Child, is calling on churches and families to pack even more shoebox gifts than ever before as the pandemic continues to cause fear an uncertainty.

Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child helps change children’s’ lives all over the world through the power of a simple gift.

Since 1993, 168 million shoe boxes have been collected and distributed to needy children in 160 countries.

“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

This year, the shoebox drop off location for the Skiatook area has been changed to First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd.