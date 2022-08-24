One Safe Skiatook: Citizens vote down measure to fund public safety infrastructure

Skiatook residents voted down a measure on Tuesday’s ballot to create a dedicated source of revenue for improving public safety infrastructure.

The proposal, One Safe Skiatook, would have allocated a one-penny, or 1%, sales tax to build new, centrally located police and fire stations and purchase new equipment for both departments.

A total of 1,137 Skiatook residents cast their vote across 13 precincts, with 599, or 53%, opposing the measure, just above the 538, or 47%, who gave it the greenlight, according to unofficial election results.

If passed, the proposal was projected to raise $1.4 million per year solely for public safety efforts and improvements.

The Skiatook Police Station, for example, would have used the funds to help offset the costs associated with inadequate wiring and infrastructure, space, climate control and building leaks. Likewise, Skiatook’s Fire Station No. 1 eyed the funds to help mitigate space constraints and add exhaust systems.

Skiatook chief of Police Billy Wakefield weighed in with his response to the final tally of votes.

“Naturally, it’s disappointing, but the citizens have spoken and we will respect their vote,” Wakefield said. “They are not ready to add another penny, so we’ll move on from that and get with City Council … to resolve the problem we’re facing.”

Skiatook’s general fund budget currently allocates just over $600,000 for police and fire operations out of the total $4.4 million dedicated to salaries and benefits. Citizens also currently pay a $10 public safety fee that covers EMS, police and fire transportation services.

Potential alternative funding following the down-vote of One Safe Skiatook now falls on utility or property tax hikes, or a reduction in city services, if a sales-tax-backed debt isn’t reached.