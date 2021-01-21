Have you received a phone call asking if you've received your new "special" Medicare COVID card? Beware: There is no such thing. It's a scam. I did receive such a call. The person on the other end asked if I'd received my new card, which I'd heard nothing about, and proceeded to try to ask me a number of questions. She claimed there are a lot of fancy benefits that come with the COVID card. In the name of research for this column, I did not hang up immediately as I usually do. Instead, I went along with the caller, listening but not providing any information. I asked where they'd gotten my name and was told they were accessing the Medicare database. I was quickly convinced it was a scam. I hung up and called the Medicare fraud line to report it. The fraud people were very glad I did. Other forms of COVID scams include offering fast eligibility for the vaccine, fake vaccine sign-up websites, fake testing and wellness kits, and fake contact tracers who want to know your Medicare card number. Fact: There is no new Medicare card for COVID. Fact: Medicare isn't going to call you about anything unless you have called or written to them and asked them to contact you by phone. If you receive a call such as the one I got, hang up immediately and then call to report it. Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), or HHS at 1-800-447-8477. As for the fancy benefits the caller promised me, check your Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits to be sure there are no errors for items and services that you do not get. This might be the newest scam against seniors, so spread the word among your friends. There is no "special" Medicare card for COVID. (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
On Medicare? Beware of COVID Card Scam
- SENIOR NEWS LINE By Matilda Charles
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
G3 Sports Cuts is closed due to an accident suffered by owner and barber Jeff Hartman.
Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period from January 11…
- Updated
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 101 in Skiatook with 150 active cases. Sperry added 40 new cases and has 64 active cases. Osag…
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for Cherokee Nation teachers and child care workers, food distr…
- Updated
Newman Middle School is moving to distance learning beginning on Wednesday, January 20 and will return to in person learning on Monday, February 1.
Short-eared owls are found in open country and grasslands such as meadows, marshes, prairies, and tundra. They nest in northern Canada and Al…
- Updated
Chester Reyckert, a citizen of Skiatook and owner of the Skiatook Statuary, brought his concerns about Skiatook’s City Council rejection of a …
- Updated
The Cherokee Nation is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for elders ages 65 and older who are eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nati…
The Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group have a new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.