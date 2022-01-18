Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say

The most recent surge of COVID-19 isn’t “mild” for the youngest who are getting infected, with new hospital admissions surging at the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis.
“This is becoming an increasingly worrisome state for our pediatric patients,” said Dr. John Lukeman, Warren Clinic pediatrician, in a COVID-19 response update Monday afternoon.
Experts urge as much precaution for the omicron variant of COVID-19 as for the delta surge, yet the misconception that the latest virus has mutated to be “less severe” is still a danger, Lukeman said.
“In my office last week, we had a day that our (COVID-19) positivity rate was 85%, and we had another day where it was 92%, so the number of patients that we’re seeing in our pediatric offices are drastically increased, and this is worrisome,” he said.
“So from the beginning of omicron, they were saying this was a more-transmissible variant. But everyone was saying it was a mild variant, as well. Interestingly, that’s not necessarily what we’re seeing in pediatrics. We’re seeing an increase in hospitalizations; we’re seeing our patients under 4 years old have croup-like symptoms, requiring either steroids or breathing treatments to help them to breathe.”
State health officials on Monday reported 50 pediatric hospitalizations across Oklahoma, 14 away from the record. Saint Francis reported Monday that its Children’s Hospital was on track to quadruple admissions from December to January, with 60 admitted in just the first two weeks of 2022 compared to 37 the previous month.
About 40% of the patients in intensive care at the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis are currently being treated for COVID-19, according to Dr. Roopa Thukaram, pediatric critical care medicine specialist.
“What I’m seeing is these patients present with acute respiratory failure,” she said. Although many require oxygen support, mechanical ventilation is needed less than earlier in the pandemic.
Pediatric COVID-19 patients may also present with cardiogenic shock, altered mental status and seizures related to brain inflammation, according to Thukaram.
“Many times we see our children progress to acute kidney failure. So this is not something to be taken lightly,” she said, adding that some cases could require a hospital stay of 14 to 21 days.
Of the 60 pediatric hospital admissions so far this month at Saint Francis, almost all were unvaccinated children, and 75% were infants younger than 12 months, Thukaram said.
Parents of babies should take note of frequency of diaper changes, as dehydration is one of the most commonly presented symptoms of pediatric COVID-19 infections requiring hospital care, she said.
Lukeman also offered guidance for parents of children younger than 5 concerned about when their symptoms require a more urgent level of care. When the child has difficulty taking in breaths, seek medical attention, he said, and also don’t hesitate if the child can’t eat and drink.
Omicron has come with a croup-like cough that may sound like barking, he said. Parents should hydrate children with a runny nose and cough while monitoring symptoms. Thukaram said color changes, such as appearing pale and dusky around the lips, can also be an indication that emergent care is needed.
Across Oklahoma, active COVID-19 cases among residents of all ages are up 728% from a month ago, according to data reported Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is above 10,000 for the first time in the pandemic after Saturday and Sunday reporting continued to break records.
Saint Francis health leaders urged adults to vaccinate their eligible-age children and to get up to date on their own vaccinations to limit the virus’ toll on those most vulnerable.