Olivia Norman places 2nd in FFA State Quiz FInals

Olivia Norman

Olivia Norman of the Skiatook FFA chapter (third from the left) qualified for the state finals in the FFA Greenhand Quiz Career Development Event Tuesday, October 20, in Stillwater.  She was also named the second place winner overall.  Offering congratulations (from the left) are Scott Nemecek, state FFA advisor; Sara, Jensen, representing Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma; Kurtis Sears, representing Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma; and (far right) Tanner Taylor, state FFA president. Oklahoma FFA Association/Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain

Olivia Norman of the Skiatook FFA chapter was the second place overall winner of the state Greenhand Quiz Career Development event.

Norman was one of 50 high school freshman FFA members from across Oklahoma to qualify for the state finals held at Embassy Suites in Norman, OK October 20.

To qualify for the state finals, FFA members must score high on a 50 question written exam and survive a 100 question oral elimination round. Questions are selected from the Official FFA Manual and other identified sources.

Each of the 50 state qualifiers received a certificate plaque sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation.

With more than 26,496 members in 365 Oklahoma chapters, FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division within the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information, visit www.okffa.org.

