Oklahoma Works announces extension of SkillUp Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Under the direction of the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development, the OOWD works to align resources, education, training and job opportunities to build the state’s workforce. OOWD aims to aims to ensure all Oklahomans have the skills and education necessary to enter and advance in rewarding careers and Oklahoma businesses have the talented workforce they need to succeed. For more information, visit: www.oklahomaworks.gov. Follow Oklahoma Works on Facebook and Twitter: @OklaWorks.