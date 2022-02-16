Oklahoma tops 1 million cases of COVID-19

Skiatook has 87 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 37 active cases as of February 14, 2022.

There were 25,014 active cases in the state as of February 12, 2022, down from last week. This does not include positives from at home tests. Many people who are COVID positive have not sought out testing or struggled to find a test as supplies run low. There have been 13,847 deaths in the state as of February 12, 2022. There have been 1,006,846 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 1,614, down from last week.

Skiatook has lost a total of 43 people to COVID-19. There are 87 active cases in the city, down from 207 last week and 3,819 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,949 total cases.

Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 37 active cases, down from 116 last week. There have been 1,3903 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,438 total cases.

Owasso has 264 active cases, Collinsville has 124. The city of Tulsa has 2,213 active cases.