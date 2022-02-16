Oklahoma tops 1 million cases of COVID-19

Skiatook has 87 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 37 active cases as of February 14, 2022.
There were 25,014 active cases in the state as of February 12, 2022, down from last week. This does not include positives from at home tests. Many people who are COVID positive have not sought out testing or struggled to find a test as supplies run low. There have been 13,847 deaths in the state as of February 12, 2022. There have been 1,006,846 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 1,614, down from last week.
Skiatook has lost a total of 43 people to COVID-19. There are 87 active cases in the city, down from 207 last week and 3,819 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,949 total cases.
Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 37 active cases, down from 116 last week. There have been 1,3903 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,438 total cases.
Owasso has 264 active cases, Collinsville has 124. The city of Tulsa has 2,213 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 12 and up.
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html