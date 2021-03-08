Oklahoma to begin vaccinating remaining Phase 2 groups and begin Phase 3

“Incoming shipments of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will increase our overall supply and help meet our resourcing needs to open vaccine appointments to our next Phase 2 priority groups,” said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner of Health. “We are confident that our supply is now sufficient for steady vaccinations of all groups outlined in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of our plan, and we’re excited to provide those Oklahomans the opportunity to receive the vaccine. In addition to increased supply, our overlapping approach to the distribution plan has helped us successfully reach as many Oklahomans as possible in a short period of time. If you are eligible and ready for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to get it right away to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”