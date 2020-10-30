Oklahoma still sees high growth in COVID-19 cases

Sperry has 154 cases, up from 146 last week with 137 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 146 active cases. Collinsville has 54 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 30 new cases and now has 1,396 confirmed cases, up from 1,366 last week, 13 deaths and 1,309 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 22,312, up from 21,239 last week, 211 deaths and 19,961 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 121,495 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 113,856 There have been 1,326 deaths up from 1,234 last week, and 105,137 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.2% There are currently 865 people hospitalized down from 956 last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 8,944,934 and 228,656 deaths, up from 223,032 deaths last week.

This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and one county moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.