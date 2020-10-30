Oklahoma still sees high growth in COVID-19 cases

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 17 in Skiatook with 43 active cases. Sperry added 8 new cases and has 17 active cases. Osage County added 30 cases in the past week. There are 15,032 active cases in the state and 5,161,942 in the country as of October 30, 2020.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 14th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 8th highest rate in the country,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report from October 25, 2020.
“84% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 55% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. "Oklahoma had 217 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 133 per 100,000."
“During the week of Oct 12 Oct 18, 15% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID 19 case, 26% had at least one new staff COVID 19 case, and 4% had at least one new resident COVID 19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 435 as of October 30, up from 418 a week ago. 392 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 154 cases, up from 146 last week with 137 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 146 active cases. Collinsville has 54 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 30 new cases and now has 1,396 confirmed cases, up from 1,366 last week, 13 deaths and 1,309 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 22,312, up from 21,239 last week, 211 deaths and 19,961 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 121,495 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 113,856 There have been 1,326 deaths up from 1,234 last week, and 105,137 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.2% There are currently 865 people hospitalized down from 956 last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 8,944,934 and 228,656 deaths, up from 223,032 deaths last week.
This week, five counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and one county moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
