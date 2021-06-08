Oklahoma State University releases spring 2021 honor rolls

A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,452 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Skiatook
Presidents Honor Roll
Mikael Bunn
Karstyn Cantrell
Natalee Daniels
Hanna Dysart
Kathryn George
Danielle Mason
Madison Newton
Tarren Sherman
Anna Taylor
Emily Taylor
Dean’s Honor Roll