Oklahoma State University releases spring 2021 honor rolls
Oklahoma State University releases spring 2021 honor rolls

A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,452 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Skiatook

Presidents Honor Roll

Mikael Bunn

Karstyn Cantrell

Natalee Daniels

Hanna Dysart

Kathryn George

Danielle Mason

Madison Newton

Tarren Sherman

Anna Taylor

Emily Taylor

 

Dean’s Honor Roll

Kaylee Aber

Allison Breckon

Aspen Buchanan

Derek Eckenfels

Evan Garrett

Lena Kannegiesser

Micalah Millard

William Schulte

Shea Surritte

Kaitlyn Warren

 

Sperry

President’s Honor Roll

Alexis Ball

Nathan Bickford

Destiny Goff

Hannah Leon

Trey Nice

 

Dean’s Honor Roll

Jared Battiest

Macy Shoulders

