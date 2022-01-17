Oklahoma State University releases fall 2021 honor rolls

A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.