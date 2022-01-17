 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma State University releases fall 2021 honor rolls
0 Comments

Oklahoma State University releases fall 2021 honor rolls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU logo

A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

 

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Skiatook

Kaylee Aber

Melissa Austin

Nicholas Basore

Mikael Bunn

Karstyn Cantrell

William Cumming

Hanna Dysart

Evan Garrett

Kathryn George

Layla Haley

Lena Kannegiesser

Danielle Mason

Micalah illard

Madison Newton

Loren Park

Anna Taylor

Kaitlyn Warren

Jala Westmoland       

Sperry

Destiny Goff

Hannah Leon

Alyse Mcguire

Walker Niver

Macy Shoulders

Jack Smith

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nature Note: Trees with Thorns
News

Nature Note: Trees with Thorns

  • Updated

There are several kinds of trees in the Skiatook area that have thorns. This note describes four of them. Black locust, Callery pear, chittamw…

Our hearts are broken
News

Our hearts are broken

  • Updated

As everyone was looking towards the new year and celebrations were happening all over the world, Skiatook came to a halt.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert