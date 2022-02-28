Oklahoma State University announces fall 2021 graduates

Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 1,825 students this past fall, including 1,159 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Graduates are listed by their hometowns, along with degree and subject area. Degrees earned with distinction — summa cum laude (with highest honor), magna cum laude (with great honor) or cum laude (with honor) — are noted to the right of the degree earned.
Skiatook
Mikael Bunn BS Aerospace Administration
RustinHam BA Psychology
Danielle Mason BS Elementary Education
Loren Park BSAG Horticulture
Tyler Rogers BSBA Hospitality & Tourism Management
Sarah Vann EDD School Administration
Trevor Womack BSME Mechanical Engineering
Sperry
Susan Addison GCRT Non-Profit Management
Joseph Dossett MS Educational Leadership Studies
Justin Erbe BS Aerospace Administration & Operations