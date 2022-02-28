 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma State University announces fall 2021 graduates
Oklahoma State University announces fall 2021 graduates

Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 1,825 students this past fall, including 1,159 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar. 

Graduates are listed by their hometowns, along with degree and subject area. Degrees earned with distinction — summa cum laude (with highest honor), magna cum laude (with great honor) or cum laude (with honor) — are noted to the right of the degree earned.

Skiatook

Mikael Bunn BS Aerospace Administration

RustinHam BA Psychology

Danielle Mason BS Elementary Education

Loren Park BSAG Horticulture

Tyler Rogers BSBA Hospitality & Tourism Management

Sarah Vann EDD School Administration

Trevor Womack BSME Mechanical Engineering

Sperry

Susan Addison GCRT Non-Profit Management

Joseph Dossett MS Educational Leadership Studies

Justin Erbe BS Aerospace Administration & Operations

