Oklahoma sees more than 18,000 new COVID cases over the past week

Oklahoma is topping the nation in Google searches and purchases of Ivermectin, a deworming treatment for horses and cows. Numerous health organizations warn against the use of Ivermectin paste in humans. The paste can have long-term, lasting effects for those using the paste intended for use in animals. Some of the side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, loss of vision, coma and death.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.62 percent of the total cases while 21.23 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 12.78 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.3 percent of the cases.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 3,906,825 doses of the vaccine, 2,144,418 of which were prime doses. Only 44.7 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.
In Osage County, only 30.9 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Risk level is considered high. Tulsa County is also considered high risk with 59.2 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
Oklahoma has now topped more than 570,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 99 in Skiatook and the city has 154 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 29 cases in the past week and has 42 active cases. There are 27,332 active cases in the state as of September 8, 2021.
There are 40,280,001 cases reported in the United States and 650,511 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,287 up from 2,188 a week ago. 2,133 have recovered. The number of deaths has risen to 21.
Sperry added 24 new cases and has 812 cases up from 783 last week. 770 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 388 active cases, Collinsville has 217. The city of Tulsa has 3,356 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 570,923 cases have been reported. There have been 8,208 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 18,635 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 9,370.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
