Oklahoma sees more than 18,000 new COVID cases over the past week

Oklahoma is topping the nation in Google searches and purchases of Ivermectin, a deworming treatment for horses and cows. Numerous health organizations warn against the use of Ivermectin paste in humans. The paste can have long-term, lasting effects for those using the paste intended for use in animals. Some of the side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, loss of vision, coma and death.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.62 percent of the total cases while 21.23 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 12.78 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.3 percent of the cases.

Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 3,906,825 doses of the vaccine, 2,144,418 of which were prime doses. Only 44.7 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

In Osage County, only 30.9 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Risk level is considered high. Tulsa County is also considered high risk with 59.2 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.