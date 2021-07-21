Oklahoma sees 4,840 new cases of COVID in the past week

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as the Delta variant spreads. Over the past two weeks, the number of cases week over week has more than doubled in Oklahoma.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 20 in Skiatook with 48 active cases. Sperry added 8 new cases in the past week and has 17 active cases. There are 5,992 active cases in the state as of July 121 2021.

There are 34,174,774 cases reported in the United States and 609,529 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,801 up from 1,781 a week ago. 1,758 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.

Sperry added 8 new cases and has 667 with 650 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 206 active cases, Collinsville has 84. The city of Tulsa has 1,618 active cases.