Oklahoma remains in COVID-19 red zone for 13th straight week

COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation and Isolation Recommendations

Don’t send your children to school if they are sick.

If you’re waiting on a test result for your child, particularly if your child is sick or has been exposed to another positive case, you must isolate your child at home until the test result comes back negative. The Tulsa Health Department continues to provide testing by appointment only.

If a parent or other household member has been tested for COVID-19, and is awaiting results, keep your child home from school until the household member receives the results of their test.

If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).

If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.