Oklahoma remains in COVID-19 red zone for 13th straight week

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 25 in Skiatook with 40 active cases. Sperry added 5 new cases and has 12 active cases. Osage County added 88 cases in the past week. There are 123,515 active cases in the state and 4,317,859 in the country as of October 9, 2020.
Oklahoma is 5th in the nation for COVID positivity according to the latest Coronavirus Task Force report. The reports puts Oklahoma in the red zone for the 13th straight week.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 10th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 5th highest rate in the country.”
“70% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 47% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says.
"During the week of Sep 21 - Sep 27, 11% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 26% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 3% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death. Oklahoma had 178 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 90 per 100,000," according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 356 as of October 9, up from 330 a week ago. 316 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 125 cases, up from 120 last week with 113 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 972 confirmed cases and 138 active cases. Collinsville has 52 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 88 new cases and now has 1,206 confirmed cases, up from 1,118 last week, 13 deaths and 909 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 18,812, up from 17,632 last week, 176 deaths and 16,620 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 97,088 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 89,599. There have been 1,091 deaths up from 1,044 last week, and 82,482 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.6% There are currently 749 people hospitalized.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 7,605,873 and 212,762 deaths, up from 207,789 deaths last week.
This week, two counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and eight counties moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation and Isolation Recommendations
Don’t send your children to school if they are sick.
If you’re waiting on a test result for your child, particularly if your child is sick or has been exposed to another positive case, you must isolate your child at home until the test result comes back negative. The Tulsa Health Department continues to provide testing by appointment only.
If a parent or other household member has been tested for COVID-19, and is awaiting results, keep your child home from school until the household member receives the results of their test.
If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).
If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.
If you have received a positive result from a lab, do not wait on a contact tracer to call you. You must isolate at home.
Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
